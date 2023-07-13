‘You’ll probably get a free room upgrade or discount for the rest of your stay’: Guest shares ‘unethical tip’ to getting upgrade at hotel

A traveler shared an “unethical tip” they theorized would lead to getting a free upgrade at a hotel—but the first challenge for people wanting to follow this “hack” would be mustering up the courage to execute it.

It comes from user Tech Safari (@.techlysafari), who posts a number of short videos that offer ethically questionable advice.

In their latest video, the creator begins, “Bring a dead cockroach with you every time you stay at a hotel. Throw it on the ground somewhere in your room, then call reception saying you “found” a dead cockroach.”

The creator tells hotel guests, “You’ll probably get a free room upgrade or a discount for the rest of your stay.”

The video has over 76,000 views, and it prompted a number of users to wonder about the logistics involved.

“No way I’m carrying around roaches with me bro,” one remarked.

“Are we supposed to call rent-a-roach or something,” another wondered.

One person imagined a scenario in which one hotel guest planning to get a free upgrade asks a companion, “Honey, did you pack the dead roach?”

Someone else provided a rejoinder: “Yes, dear, I packed 3!”

A few people pointed out that you can get a roach if you really need one. One commenter quipped, “Everyone asking where to get the roaches like they don’t know a couple.”

Several users were not impressed with the TikToker’s hotel upgrade “hack”, with one user saying, “This is so trifling,” and another stripping it down to “just trifling.”

But one person seemed to get it, saying, “You know what it was? Never that serious!!”

In addition to helping their followers secure hotel upgrades, other advice dispensed on the account includes saving business cards of people you don’t like so you can leave one with any parked cars you might accidentally hit, running up credit card debt if you’re single and terminally ill, and eating for “15-20% less” than other people by not tipping.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.