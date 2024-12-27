‘Saving this for when I need it’: Ugg owner shares little-known use of dry shampoo

A woman is going viral on TikTok after revealing that dry shampoo can be used to clean water stains off of Uggs.

Camille (@camilleeponc_) posted her first TikTok video in late December. In it, she thanked another unnamed content creator who shared this alleged hack first.

“For the girl who said dry shampoo would clean your uggs, I love you,” Camille wrote in the text overlay of her clip. And after that video received 14.8 million views, the content creator posted her second-ever TikTok, where she showed users how to hack works.

“Tutorial on how to remove water stains on uggs with dry shampoo,” Camille wrote in the text overlay of her second clip. As of Friday, this video had amassed more than 601,200 views.

How to use dry shampoo to clean Uggs

In her second video, Camille said that to properly clean your Uggs, you need dry shampoo (any brand will do) and a toothbrush.

From there, she said to spray the dry shampoo onto the water stain and to let it rest for five minutes. Next, she took out a toothbrush and swept it over the dry shampoo.

“Remove it gently with the toothbrush and if possible you can clean it with a cloth,” Camille wrote in the text overlay.

And that’s it. Camille then showed viewers what her newly cleaned shoes looked like.

“Hope it helps,” Camille said of the Ugg-cleaning hack.

Other content creators confirm this is legit

As Camille hinted, she’s not the first content creator to share this hack on social media. In another video from earlier this month, a second woman said she “thought she ruined her Uggs forever” after she dropped a “greasy chip” on them.

After trying the dry shampoo hack, though, she said the stain was completely removed. Like Camille, the second creator sprayed her shoes with dry shampoo and let them sit for 5-10 minutes. Then she scrubbed her shoes clean with a toothbrush and revealed that the stain had gotten much lighter.

“I was actually really happy with the results,” the content creator said. “You could still see the stain a little bit, so I sprayed some more dry shampoo on it.” For an extra stain-removing boost, she also sprinkled baby powder on the stain and let it sit overnight.

“In the morning… I just scrubbed at it and then I wiped it all away with a clean towel,” she shared. “I’m so happy with the end results.”

The dry shampoo works, in part, because it absorbs moisture from the suede and helps to blend the stain. But it’s important to use dry shampoo properly on Ugg boots.

Ugg’s website also provides additional cleaning instructions. The brand also sells a cleaning spray that it said can help “keep [shoes] looking like new.”

Viewers promise to try hack for themselves

In the comments section of Camille’s video, several viewers said that they planned on trying this trick if they ever got their shoes wet.

“Saving this for when I need it,” one viewer wrote.

“Wow that’s great,” another added.

“Omg that’s awesome!!” a third user said.

Others shared additional cleaning hacks.

“You can just wash them in the machine,” one viewer advised.

“I use baby wipes,” another shared. “Then after I get out the stain, I wipe down the whole boot to match the color.”

But some viewers insisted that buying the Ugg brand cleaner was worth it.

“Buy the Ugg cleaning kit girl so worth it,” one woman said. “Helps refresh the fur too.”

“Or get the waterproofing spray?” another echoed.

“Why not waterproof it so this doesn’t even happen?” a third viewer questioned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Camille via TikTok comment and to Ugg through email.

