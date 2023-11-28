‘He was NOT goin back’: Uber Eats driver steals McCormick vanilla extract for customer—just in case he picked out the wrong one

An Uber Eats driver is getting praised online for being a “chaotic good” person after stealing extra vanilla extract for a customer to make sure they had the right one.

A pair of TikTok videos, which collectively have over 3.4 million views, were captured from two perspectives—a quick storytime from the customer and the doorbell camera footage showing the actual interaction.

In the storytime, Brooklyn (@xoxobrooklyncali4nia) explained that her cousin ordered vanilla extract via Uber Eats for the peach cobbler Brooklyn was making for Thanksgiving.

When Brooklyn answered the door the man asked if he got the right brand and then let her know, as he pulled a small box out of his pocket, that he stole her another one just in case. The one Brooklyn and her cousin paid for was the Walmart generic brand, while the one the driver stole was the McCormick brand.

“Like, who does that? But good looking out cause you know we gone bust this open,” Brooklyn says of the higher-end McCormick extract.

In the doorbell camera footage, the man told Brooklyn, as he handed her the stolen product, “I’m terrible, but I wanted to make sure that you had the right one.”

The video was posted on Thanksgiving, so the driver likely knew the ingredient was for a Thanksgiving dish and wanted to ensure the cook had everything they needed for the holiday.

Brooklyn is heard laughing and thanking him during the exchange.

In a follow-up video, Brooklyn says that they found the man, and it turns out he’s a father with a wife and two kids. She added his CashApp ($ItsAllAboutUs19) for all the people wondering about how to tip him. She also went out of her way to protect the man’s identity since she didn’t want him to get in trouble for the gesture.

Commenters loved the driver’s dedication and also popped off some jokes.

“I love hearing about other chaotic good people,” the top comment read.

“I love him! You know his momma be cooking and fussing if he comes back with the wrong thing,” a viewer speculated.

“LMAOOO He was NOT goin back,” a person said.

“Now THAT is some good service! 5 stars and a fat tip!” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooklyn for comment via TikTok direct message.