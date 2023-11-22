There is an old phrase advising people to simply ask for what they want in order to see if someone is open to providing it: A closed mouth does not get fed.

But there is also something to be said for gauging the time and place to make sure the request is appropriate. With the rise of delivery apps and runner-based services, the kinds of requests made to delivery drivers grow increasingly out of pocket.

Most recently, a customer on Uber Eats is alleged to have asked their driver to pick up a little extra something to add to the order, in exchange for around $20: Poppers. One of the members of @fortsofficial, a musical group based in Phoenix, Arizona, says the request was added through the food delivery app’s notes section—and he though he was being asked to pick up jalapeño poppers from a Mexican restaurant.

“I just got done doing an Uber Eats order and the guy lured me with a Panda Express order,” the band member says in the video. “He puts in the notes, ‘Please stop by Zorba’s for poppers, will reimburse you twofold should be an extra $10 or $15.’ I thought it was a Mexican place. I thought it was jalapeño poppers for this guy that he forgot to get, okay.”

“Turns out it was drugs,” he says. “I get to the place and it was a sex store. For a second, I’m not going to lie, I thought about it just because an extra $20 is nice. He called me immediately and was like, ‘Hey, I’m not seeing these poppers out here.’ I was like, no, sorry dude, I can’t deliver drugs on Uber, sorry. He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m so sorry it was a weird request anyway.'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fortsofficial via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

The video has amassed more than 7,000 views since it was posted on Nov. 16. Some viewers shared that they were similarly confused by the request to pick up poppers from a business called Zorba’s.

“When you said poppers and Zorbas I was like ohhh what’s kind of food they got at the Greek place?” one commenter wrote. “Jalepeno?? Maybe something with a mediterrain flair. But nooooo.”

“I heard zorbas and was like huh sounds familiar I was thinking of ZUPAS but then saw your city and I was like oh no,” another commenter wrote. “ZORBAS!”

Others shared that they themselves had asked their delivery drivers if they could grab some additional items, although of a different nature.

“I’ve asked my driver that was delivering alcohol if they could also grab me some wraps, they did and we laughed as I handed over the cash and ID lol,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve had my ubereats driver pick me up cigars a few times,” another commenter wrote.