‘Today I made $267.30….’: Viewers claim half of Uber Eats driver’s earnings is spent on gas. He proves them wrong

Depending on which source one cites, Uber Eats drivers make anywhere from $19 to $25 per hour.

However, not all of that is take-home pay. Uber Eats drivers must not only pay taxes on their earnings but they are also expected to pay for the upkeep of their vehicles. This includes things like repairs and, naturally, gasoline.

While gas is cheaper than it was a year ago, it is still comparatively high when looking at gas prices in the United States in years prior.

These prices have led some people to reconsider driving for food delivery apps. However, this is not the case for TikTok user Brandon (@dasher._.nyc).

In a video with over 71,000 views as of Sunday, Brandon responds to the idea that half of his earnings go to gas. The video shows his earnings for that day, $267.30, then contrasts that number with how much he spent on gasoline—$6.46.

“I guess that’s half my earnings,” he sarcastically states in the text overlaying the video.

There are a few elements working to the TikToker’s advantage that have allowed him to have such a good earnings-to-cost ratio.

The main advantage is that Brandon is using a motor scooter to make deliveries—specifically, the FW-Marshal 150CC. Per State Farm, a bike with an engine of that caliber can expect to have a gas mileage of up to 70 miles per gallon.

Additionally, Brandon is making deliveries in New York City, which has a high density of restaurants and living spaces. Soon, the city will also guarantee delivery drivers a minimum wage—though Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub have just sued the city to prevent this.

In the comments section of the TikToker’s video, users spoke to the idea that one can make money delivering food, even with high gas prices.

“I hated this argument because I had a car that filled up with 30 and easily made 130++ so it’s just laziness,” a user wrote.

“I was doing some doordash with my car(12.5km/100l) and still made quite some profit,” another added.

“People don’t realize bikes get REALLY good gas mileage as long as you aren’t racing,” shared a third. “I get like 300 miles out of my bike and only pay $10.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brandon via TikTok comment.