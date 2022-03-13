‘I made like $6 an hour’: DoorDash driver says gas prices are disrupting wages in viral TikTok

A TikTok user has ignited debate after posting about her DoorDash woes amid rising gas prices.

The original video has climbed to over 300,000 views.

In her post, @webkinzofficial filmed snippets of herself with a DoorDash bag and spelled out the math of her shift.

@webkinzofficial like i understand why gas prices are higher im not mad ab that but cant ppl tip like 10% at least ♬ original sound – Icy Trey

“Door dashed for 3 ½ hours and only made $38 bc only half of my orders tipped,” she wrote. “Went through a quarter tank of gas which is like $17 rn.”

But, after subtracting gas, she was only able to pocket $6 per hour.

“like i understand why gas prices are higher im not mad ab that but cant ppl tip like 10% at least,” the TikToker wrote.

U.S gas prices reportedly hit a record high this week. On average at $4.17 per gallon, prices have steadily risen 18% since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden specifically blamed Russia for rising gas prices in a statement this week and banned all imports of Russian oil and gas amid ongoing global sanctions.

TikTok users were divided. Some had sympathy for the DoorDasher.

“I had to stop doordashing gas prices to high,” @jerseygirl0219 said.

“Not a great time to door dash right now with gas prices. More people need to not dash until the offer more promos,” @rm123080 added.

But others had stronger words for the driver and suggested she change her strategy.

@princetongirl810 said, “You need to be more selective about what orders you choose.”

@rae.kars commented, “Only take orders that pay well enough and don’t drive too far! Your acceptance rate can get low with no issues.”

“We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers,” a DoorDash spokesperson told the Daily Dot. “We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @webkinzoffical via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories: