‘You have to serve your manager on the last day’: Twin Peaks waitress reveals ‘steps of service’ required to serve. Watch out for these bill-padding appetizer suggestions

You probably have no idea how thoroughly a server is trained at your local Twin Peaks restaurant.

Server and TikToker Breezi (@breeziswrld), goes through the finer points in a video that shows viewers exactly what is expected of a server at the chain—and how they upsell their customers.

Twin Peaks is a Texas-based sports bar chain best known for its waitresses and their uniforms, which consist of midriff-baring red plaid tops paired with khaki or denim short shorts. The restaurant’s slogan is “Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views.”

Breezi posted her video yesterday and it has already been viewed 22,000 times as of this article’s publication.

In the video, Breezi gives an extensive rundown of server expectations at Twin Peaks, which may come as a surprise to those who have never worked in the service industry. Starting with greeting the guests, she walks her viewers through all 11 steps of regular Twin Peaks service.

Breezi goes over the first basic steps, including dropping coasters on the table to indicate to other staff that the table has been greeted. She proceeds to explain how to suggest drinks and appetizers for a table, while noting that this is the server’s opportunity to upsell appetizers—and hopefully make more tips.

“The more you sell to your customer, the higher your bill will be, which hopefully means the bigger the tip,” Breezi tells her viewers. “Try to suggest some cheese bites, fried pickles, [or] chips and queso.”

The Twin Peaks server continues to walk through all 11 steps, pausing to point out multiple opportunities to upsell desserts, drinks, and even entrees.

In the caption, the she also states of the training, “You have to serve your manager on the last day of training and follow these steps.”

“I’ve been with a corporate-owned location for like four yrs! This is def helpful for new girls!” wrote one fellow employee and TikTok user.

“I’m going to be STUDYING you, girl. This is so helpful, it’s making me so much less anxious about starting this job!!” wrote another commenter.

“I know some of this can be pretty self-explanatory if you’ve been a server before,” Breezi notes, “but I hope you found this helpful.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Breezi via TikTok and to Twin Peaks via their website for further comment.