New Twin Peaks waitress shares how she has to cut shirt on restaurant’s ‘football day’

A recent video posted to TikTok by an alleged Twin Peaks worker showcases how she’s required to style her T-shirt for her job’s “football day.”

In the video, viewed more than a million times, TikTok user Mak (@ezmak) shares she recently got a job at the restaurant chain Twin Peaks. She shared that every Sunday at her job is “football day,” which means women who work the floor have to wear football-themed T-shirts cut close to their chest and body similar to uniforms normally seen at “attentive service restaurants.”

“It kind of pains me that our store roots for the Cowboys,” Mak says, referencing the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys as she starts to cut up a shirt with their logo on it.

She proceeds to cut the shirt up, following instructions her job provided to her. She cuts the shirt into a crop top and inserts a deeper v-neck to reveal more of her chest. She also cut off the shirt’s bottom seam, tying it near the chest area to help the T-shirt fit more snug.

Many of the commenters found the tutorial helpful, especially those that work in similar environments.

“As a bikini barista that also has sports days, thank you [queen],” one commenter said.

“I feel like so many of these comments are weird…anyways thanks for the tutorial!!” another commenter said.

One commenter appeared to be critical of Mak’s appearance saying, “Damn they hiring anyone now.” Mak pushed back at the commenter in a follow-up video, using a TikTok audio of Nicki Minaj critiquing someone’s unfriendly comments about her looks.

“The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane,” Mak lip-syncs while appearing to be at work and wearing her crafted t-shirt. “I’m a bad bitch. Always been a bad bitch.”

She also shared in the comments section that when she was hired at Twin Peaks, she was hired as an entertainer, not a server. Such a distinction is normal at restaurants like Hooters and Twin Peaks who are able to skirt some protections under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through a legal loophole known as “bona fide occupational qualification,” according to Business Insider, meaning they can require workers to look and dress a certain way.

Twin Peaks media team has not responded to a request for comment via email. The Daily Dot reached out to Mak via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.