‘I’ve been pre-checked my whole life’: Traveler says TSA PreCheck is no longer worth it. Here’s why

TSA PreCheck was introduced in 2013 to create a more efficient checkpoint process for “low-risk” travelers. And, historically, it’s done just that. According to CNN, TSA self-reported that 99% of passengers get through the PreCheck line in under 10 minutes.

The cost to use TSA PreCheck is $70 for every five years. But CNN reported that as it is becoming more popular, it is getting less efficient as more travelers are going through that line. In addition, sometimes airlines will give free PreCheck status to random travelers.

A traveler on TikTok is claiming that, for these reasons, it’s no longer worth it.

In a video with 2.3 million views, TikTok user Marae (@maraeasia) stood in a very long PreCheck line. It’s almost as if Marae is standing in the regular checkpoint line. “POV : TSA Pre check is slowly losing its value,” the TikToker claimed in the text overlay.

Marae further vented in the caption, writing, “I’ve been pre check traveler, my whole life, and I’m slowly watching the line be just the same as regular TSA I’m sick of it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marae’ via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Viewers related to her frustration in the comments section.

“I stand by you should have to take a travel skills quiz for TSA precheck. I had someone in front of me with a six pack of Diet Coke,” one viewer said.

“When I see old people in TSA precheck taking their shoes off I’m instantly irritated,” a second remarked.

“Its only slow. when you have ppl not prepared to go through. thats what makes it slow. like bro cmon how you gonna wear 30 chains,” a third said.

An alleged TSA officer, chimed in, arguing, “TSA officer here. It would go by faster if people know traveler etiquette like having ticket and ID ready before arriving to document check or not bringing their entire house as a carry on etc.”

TSA PreCheck differs from the regular checkpoint in that “TSA PreCheck members pass through a traditional metal detector rather than a full body scanner,” according to NerdWallet. Furthermore, when you go through TSA PreCheck, you don’t have to remove your shoes, belts, liquids, laptops, and light jackets.

