‘Don’t be lazy, bro’: Apartment tenant gets note from his building’s door-to-door trash service saying his bag is ‘oversized.’ How?

A viral video of a TikToker bewildered by an unexpected note from the trash collectors, alleging that his trash bag was “oversized,” has gone viral on the video-sharing platform, leading to astonishment and amusement among viewers.

The video, which was posted by TikToker user @thegagewhite on July 14, has racked up over 331,000 viewers, and left viewers scratching their heads.

In the TikTok clip, the exasperated creator explains the simple requirements for availing of the trash service, saying, “You just have to make sure that the bag is not ripped and that the trashcan closes, you know, and that you keep it out at a certain time and pick it up at a good time too.”

@thegagewhite Costs around 70 a month too be so fr lazy bones ♬ original sound – GageMatthewWhite

However, much to his surprise, the trash he had dutifully set out for collection remained untouched, accompanied by a note alleging the bag’s size was beyond the acceptable limits. The TikToker couldn’t resist sharing his disbelief, and in response to the peculiar note, hilariously fired back by writing a message of his own, reading, “Oversized????? Don’t be lazy.”

The TikToker then demonstrated that the trash bag in question fits perfectly within the plastic container, adding, “Look at this. Are you kidding? Oversized? Like, a slight push of the trash and it’s out. Oversized? Don’t be lazy, bro,” he exclaimed.

The TikTok quickly garnered reactions from amused viewers, with one commenter saying, “Like that’s a normally filled trash bag??”

“Only time I’m grateful I can’t afford an apartment with amenities,” a second commenter jokingly remarked.

Another expressed their curiosity in the outcome, writing, “I hope he updates bc I want to know what their reaction is gonna be when they see the note lmao.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thegagewhite via TikTok direct messages.