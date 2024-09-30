‘I had an entire basket filled’: Customer shares the 1 item she goes to Trader Joe’s once a year for

If there’s one thing that justifies a yearly trip to Trader Joe’s, this TikToker has found it. Amanda Foriwaa (@amandaagy) shares her annual ritual of picking up these limited-edition seasonal cookies in a viral video. Since its upload last week, it has already garnered over 434,000 views.

“I go to Trader Joe’s once a year—just once a year—for one thing, and one thing only, and it’s these: Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s [Sandwich] Cookies. Here’s how many I got,” she explained.

As she spoke, she began to place boxes of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s Sandwich Cookies on the table in front of the camera, one box at a time, while continuing her story.

“It’s actually crazy. Last year, when I went, and these are like limited-edition, fall-time cookies, so last year when I went, I had an entire basket filled with them,” she continued.

“The cashier was like […] ‘Oh, are you getting these for work?’ and I was like ‘No. I’m getting these for myself.’ […] I freaking love these cookies!” she exclaimed.

Giving credit to her best friend for introducing her to the cookies, Foriwaa continues to rave about just how much she loves them.

At the end of the video, Foriwaa gathers all the boxes into her arms to reveal her haul. The total? Twelve boxes! Now that’s dedication.

Viewers were sold on the Trader Joe’s cookies

The comment section is filled with people who are thoroughly convinced to pick up a box of cookies—if there are any left, that is.

“Trader Joe’s needs you on their marketing team because after the [seventh] box I started visualizing a cookie in my hand,” one commenter wrote.

“Wait they must be too good. Trader Joe’s here I come,” another chimed in.

“So you didn’t leave any for us,” someone joked.

“I work at Trader Joe’s and a girl showed me your exact video today, asking where they were,” another shared.

How to get your hands on a box

If you’re looking to taste-test these must-try pumpkin-spiced cookies yourself, the best option is to find the nearest Trader Joe’s. However, if you live in one of the seven states without a Trader Joe’s, don’t worry—Walmart also sells Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spiced Sandwich Cookies for delivery.

Foriwaa did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

