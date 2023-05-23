Everyone is nervous when applying for a job. How you’re dressed, what you say, and even your handwriting can cause severe anxiety when handing in an application. But TikToker Hannah (@hesky) didn’t let nerves stop her from handing in her Trader Joe’s application after her card was declined for a purchase.

In a video that has been viewed over 115,000 times, Hannah details the experience.

“Come with me to apply to Trader Joe’s,” she says to start the video.

Trader Joe’s is known for competitive wages, contributions to employee retirement funds, and a solid benefits package. Named one of America’s Best Large Employers for years, Trader Joe’s is an attractive opportunity for many Americans.

“If I’m being completely honest, one of the reasons I want to work here [is] this is where all the hotties shop for groceries. I don’t make the rules; it’s just the way it is,” Hannah explains as she enters the store.

The video follows her as she paces the aisles, gets an application, and checks her outfit for professionalism. But Hannah soon realizes it’s hard for her to go into Trader Joe’s and leave empty-handed. She grabs a few items and heads to the checkout.

“I’m going to pay for this and then hand in my application,” she says as she nervously glances into her phone.

The video cuts back to Hannah sitting in her car: “My card literally declined! It was so awkward, but I handed in my application,” she says.

“They asked me why I wanted to work there,” Hannah says before pausing and pressing her hand over her mouth. “Guys! All I said was, ‘I love the chicken soup dumplings.’ They said they were going to call me this week. Please pray for me.”

In the comments section, viewers were quick to reassure Hannah that she still has a good chance at getting the job.

“You got this! Btw perfect answer,” one user said.

“GORL you’re fine. The mates ask that in an interview…like what products you like! That lets them know u have some product knowledge haha,” a second replied.

“I’m manifesting you get hired!” another added.

Even a Trader Joe’s employee offered encouragement, writing, “As someone who works for TJ’s…they love funny & honest answers like that good luck queen!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via email for further comment.