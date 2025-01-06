‘I don’t want a small SUV’: Dealership salesman says customers are shocked by 2025 Toyota Sequoia. Here’s why

Toyota’s new 2025 Sequoia is bringing in the new year in a big way.

One car dealership says its customers are definitely taking note.

In a viral video that racked up over 875,500 views as of Monday morning, user Dublin Toyota (@dublintoyota) showed off the SUV’s new design.

“When they say ‘I don’t want a small SUV,’” text overlaid on the clip read. “And then this 2025 Sequoia rolls out.”

Is the 2025 Toyota Sequoia bigger than before?

The 2025 Toyota Sequoia is the only hybrid full-sized SUV on the market.

It can seat up to eight passengers and still have room for additional cargo. The vehicle is the second-largest ever produced by Toyota.

Up until 2021, it was slotted between popular mid-sized and full-sized SUVs.

One of the most notable aspects of the vehicle is its fuel efficiency. While other SUVs of a similar size fare poorly with fuel economy, the Sequoia is incredibly fuel efficient.

Others have used social media to discuss and rank SUVs and other vehicles. A TikToker and mechanic used his popular platform to give feedback on Edmund’s list of small SUVs. The Toyota Sequoia ranked 5th on its “Best Large SUVs of 2025 and 2026” list. The review noted that the brand stands out for having a powerful hybrid capacity. However, it also criticized the cost of the SUV and smaller cargo space.

The review also called out the brand for compromising on rear passenger comfort.

Are viewers impressed?

In the clip’s comments section, many were less interested in the size of the vehicle than its cost.

“They are way too expensive though,” a user said.

“Its also 70k,” another added.

“Cost new vehicles way to much anything over 45k way to much,” one user wrote.

Others complained about the SUV’s cargo space.

“it looks so good but it has a ridiculously small cargo area,” one user wrote.

“Yup, cargo area is joke,” user hotcarz said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dublin Toyota and Toyota by contact form.

