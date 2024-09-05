‘Good business model!!!’: Are you getting scammed if you trust Toyota’s recommendation of an oil change every 10,000 miles? Mechanic weighs in

Changing your oil is one of the most important things you can do when it comes to extending the life of your vehicle. Toyota’s oil change recommendation is for every 7,500 to 10,00 miles on the odometer. But is that the best practice?

According to Marietta Toyota, “Due to newer types of oil and advanced technology in your vehicle’s engine, most new Toyota models only need an oil change once a year, or every 7,500 – 10,000 miles.”

But one automotive expert has called Toyota out on TikTok, claiming you should change your oil far more frequently.

In a video posted to his account on Monday, Richard Poisso (@fordbossme) states you shouldn’t treat the 10,000-mile claim as gospel. The TikTok currently has over 132,400 views and counting.

But is his suggestion better than Toyota’s oil change recommendation?

Poisso’s statement

The Daily Dot has covered Poisso’s opinions on oil changes in the past. Dismissing the recommendation as “rubbish,” Poisso, who says he’s a manufacturer-trained mechanic, advises drivers “to get their oil changed “every 4-5,000 miles.”

Poisso is repeating his advice in his latest response video.

“Look at a lot of Toyota‘s once they hit like 140[K], 140[K], 160[K], they’re burning oil like crazy” he claims.

Poisso then shares an anecdote he says comes from the “car care geek.” While the Daily Dot could not find an account by the same name that specialized in Toyotas, it might be the case that Poisso was referring to YouTuber “Car Care Nut” who does specialize in Toyota care.

The Car Care Nut is not affiliated with Toyota.

“He’s a car care specialist that left a dealership,” Poisso claims, “all he does is work on Toyota and Lexus [Toyota’s luxury brand].”

According to Poisso, the creator recounted an instance of a Toyota customer who brought in their 2015 Camry.

“She changed her oil every 10,000 miles. By 160,000 miles, she was burning oil like crazy because the [old] oil had coated up the oil control [valve] and the scraper ring so bad that it wasn’t able to do its job anymore and the engine started burning it.”

He then states, “Instead of changing her oil every 5,000 miles like he recommended himself, she was doing 10,000 miles. And before it was all said and done, it was too late.”

Poisso claims the subsequent repairs totaled around $9,000. He also claims the damage could have been alleviated and the problem taken care of at a quarter of that price if the driver had simply changed her oil more often.

“Even with 5,000 miles [oil changes] versus 10,000,” he concludes.

“If it sounds too good to be true, odds are it probably is,” Poisso told the Daily Dot of Toyota’s recommendation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Car Care Nut for a statement.

What do other experts say?

Surprisingly, Poisso’s estimate of changing oil every 5,000 miles falls a few thousand miles short of what other experts recommend.

Both Triple A and Car and Driver suggest you change your oil every 3,000 miles. Although that number may be higher depending on the age of the car and taking into account modern lubricants.

Triple A’s website states that drivers of older vehicles should, “change the oil every 3,000 miles, but with modern lubricants most engines today have recommended oil change intervals of 5,000 to 7,500 miles.”

It also notes that newer vehicles could “go as far as 15,000 miles between services.” Triple A recommends following the factory maintenance schedule.

Car and Driver also states, “Conservative estimates for oil-change intervals used to be as low as 3000 miles.” However, it continues that “modern engines driven normally stretch intervals [between changes] to 7500 or even more than 10,000 miles.”

Car and Driver also says the soundest policy is to follow the factory recommendations but to take into account factors such as frequency of use and severe conditions in making your decision.

“Service providers (oil-change shops and dealerships) tend to recommend shorter change intervals (3000 to 5000 miles). That can never hurt your engine, but it also means they’ll see you and your credit card more often,” Car and Driver states.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Triple A and Car and Driver for a statement.

What did his viewers think?

A large amount of the commenters on Poisso’s video agreed that more frequent oil changes were the best policy.

JimiHardcore (@jimihardc0re) wrote, “Change mine at 5k. Don’t care what the book says.”

“7 Toyotas 1 Lexus all new since 2000 my husband changed every 5 k,” another viewer commented.

ANother viewer noted, “Toyota will only give me my “free life time” lol changes if I come in every 10,000 miles. So I just change the oil myself at 5,000 and get my free one on the next 5,000 lol.”

“My wife bought a new rav4 in June, the dealership recommended 10k oil changes, I laughed at their faces and told them we won’t be doing that.” another viewer added.

Another viewer hinted that Toyota’s oil change recommendation was by design, stating, “Good business model!!!” as if the recommendation would lead to repairs, or even a new vehicle, down the line.

Still, at least a few viewers naysayer Poisso’s advice.

John Damian Crockett (@jdc133) commented, “Owned 3 Camrys, 300,000 miles each. 10,000 oil changes.”

Another viewer added, “It’s funny bc my Toyota has 300k and I do 10k oil change.”

“And my 2010 Lexus HS 250h which I have only changed the oil every 10-15k miles as well and have 326k mikes on it and do not burn oil or have any problems. there must be other factors involved,” another commenter stated.

