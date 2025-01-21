‘They didn’t program a new set of keys for free at a minimum???’: Toyota driver goes to the dealership to get her oil changed. Then they lose her 4Runner’s keys

When you hand over your car keys to the service team at a dealership, you expect to get them back when you pick up your car. But one Toyota 4Runner driver says the unexpected happened when she went to her local dealership for an oil change.

In a video with over 717,000 views, TikToker Dixie Mayfield (@dixie_may2006) sits in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla, lip-syncing to the song “Bugatti” by rapper Ace Hood.

The lyrics repeat the words, “I woke up in a new Bugatti.”

But why is the 4Runner owner in a Corolla? The on-screen text clarifies, “Whipping a Corolla bc the dealership lost the only set of keys to my 4Runner when I went to get my oil changed.”

The caption reads, “Toyota, please get it together.”

Can the dealership program a new key?

In the comments, viewers told Mayfield to ask the dealership for a new set of keys.

“They didn’t program a new set of keys for free at a minimum???” one asked.

Mayfield responded, “They had to order a new key, and it was already almost close by the time they told me they lost the key, so they had to give me a spare car.”

How to program a new key and how much it costs

To program a new key, the dealership has to connect to the car’s computer system to give it the new code to open and turn on, according to Edmonds.

If you’re responsible for the loss of your key, you may have to pay up to $300, depending on your car’s make and model.

Other Toyota drivers share similar stories

Mayfield isn’t the only Toyota driver to encounter an unwelcome surprise when picking up her car from the dealership. In the comments, others share their experiences with Toyota dealership service departments.

“When I took my BRAND NEW Camry into service for a nail in my tire, they wrecked it,” one shared.

“This happened to me when I bought my Toyota Crown. They gave me my ‘spare keys’ but it was keys to a 4Runner,” another said.

“They messed up my car’s water pump, and told me it was already broken when i got there. How in the hell,” a third wrote.

But it’s not just a Toyota problem. Several viewers reported issues with other dealerships.

“One time the Honda dealership told me my part was in three times without opening the box to make sure it was the right part. Newsflash it was not – and i kept my rental everytime,” one wrote.

“No bcs, Dodge lost my bf red key to his hellcat, and they tried to put him in an older renegade and wanted us to pay a fee,” another wrote.

Despite the initial chaos, Mayfield is happy with how the dealership resolves the issue. In an email to the Daily Dot she shared, “I did receive the service for free. It only took two days for them to reprogram an emergency key.”

“The Corolla was only a loaner, but I also didn’t pay for gas and everything was disputed within the company,” she continued.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email for further information.

