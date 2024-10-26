‘I love to hear the clicking sound’: Toyota drivers are fastening their cars. Here’s the real reason this is a good idea

A Toyota Camry owner recently sparked conversation on TikTok when she shared her vehicle’s “satisfying” quirk.

In the clip, which has garnered over 381,800 views at the time of writing, TikTok user Em (@iamgemilana) filmed herself “clicking” her Toyota Camry’s bumper clips shut.

“Toyota owners,” she wrote in the video’s overlay text. “Do you guys do this as well because it’s satisfying?”

For the background, the TikToker used the popular Kardashian TikTok sound, “Look at this, isn’t it great?” The sound is often used when users want to express excitement or satisfaction.

“This genuinely makes me happy i love to hear the clicking sound,” Em wrote in the video’s caption.

Understanding the purpose of bumper clips and why they matter

The bumper clips on a Toyota Camry are used to secure the bumper cover onto the frame of the car.

These clips prevent unnecessary movements or separation of the bumper from the car body, usually resulting from minor impacts, vibrations, or regular wear and tear.

A loose or broken clip could make the bumper misaligned, which hurts the car’s appearance and possibly the aerodynamics, so it’s advisable to clip them shut if they ever come loose.



Moreover, Toyota is not the only brand that uses bumper clips. In fact, bumper clips are common in most modern cars, including models from brands like Honda, Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet, and Hyundai.

We’ve reached out to Toyota for more information on the feature.

Viewers have mixed reactions

In the comments, some users had questions, some were surprised to learn about this Camry feature, and others agreed with Em.

One user snarkily asked, “Are Toyotas made entirely out of plastic?”

Another Camry owner wasn’t aware of the clips at all.

“Wait! Why do we have to do that?” she asked. “Iv never noticed…”

Em responded to the comment, writing, “They’re just the clips to the bumper, mine tend to unclip if I park to close to those parking blocks and when I back up the blocks are hitting underneath the bumper kinda pulling it.”

“I thought I was the only one,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Em via TikTok comments. We’ve also contacted Toyota via email.

