‘There’s no way Geico is charging $45’: Driver says she’s only paying $45 in insurance after finding Toyota Camry on Facebook Marketplace

Over the past few years, car insurance rates have gone up significantly.

According to CNN, “Car insurance rates are up almost 21% for the 12 months ended in February” of this year, with the most commonly cited reasons for this increase being rising car repair costs and an increase in accidents.

Given these increases, it’s no surprise that the topic of auto insurance is a common theme of conversation on the internet. One user claimed his insurance went up by $100 in just two years, while another alleged his insurance suddenly jumped up almost $150 monthly without any discernible reason.

Others have simply advised drivers on how they can potentially lower their premiums. Some say that drivers should invest in a dash cam, while further users have considerably more involved methods for lowering monthly payments.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing her unbelievably low monthly premium.

In a clip with over 761,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Subrina Hernandez (@subrinaherr) shows off her “2009 Toyota Camry that [she] found on fb marketplace” in which she’s upgraded the radio, an addition that has recently grown popular on TikTok.

However, users gravitated toward one particular detail of her story—she claims to be paying just $45 per month in insurance.

“How are you only paying $45 for insurance? I drive a 2004 Toyota Camry and mines $300,” a user said.

“Mine is 2007 and paying insurance 423$,” offered another.

In a comment, Hernandez clarified that she uses Geico, to which one commenter replied, “Where do you live? There’s no way Geico is charging $45! No way…”

The likely answer is that Hernandez is paying for minimum coverage. According to NerdWallet, several companies allow drivers to purchase minimum coverage at around that price point.

That said, Forbes notes that these rates can change from state to state, with the highest minimum monthly payment for minimum coverage in the state of Florida being around $127 monthly. In a comment, Hernandez says she lives in California; the average annual cost for minimum coverage in the state is $731 or around $60.92 monthly, per Forbes.

For context, the average average cost of full-coverage insurance is $2,008 per year or $167 per month, according to MarketWatch.

Other commenters under Hernandez’s video claimed that they managed to find similarly low rates.

“Same girl,” wrote a user. “In my 2009 Corolla only pay 60 in insurance.”

“2013 Kia soul,” stated a second. “I paid 3k for and only paying 31$ in insurance!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hernandez via Instagram direct message.

