‘I’d have corporate on the line expeditiously’: Torrid employee receives a voicemail from co-worker. She forgot to hang up

A Torrid employee posted a viral video to TikTok of a voicemail she received from a co-worker. The co-worker forgot to hang up after finishing her intended message.

Allysa (@yeehawslah) has reached over 2 million views and 112,000 likes on her video as of publication. The video is a screen-recorded clip of the most recent message in her cellphone voicemail inbox, which seems to have been left by a co-worker.

“Hi Allysa, this is Jocelyn at Torrid,” the person in the recording began. “I was just calling to see how you were feeling and if you knew about when you would be coming in. Go ahead and give us a call back and let us know; I would appreciate it.”

The co-worker added, “Thanks! Bye,” and seemed to believe she had hung up the phone. However, the message did not end. After a brief silence, the co-worker said, “I don’t like her voicemail.”

“I don’t either,” another co-worker replied.

“Oh my god, that just gave me, like, the ick,” the first worker added.

The workers then discussed how surprised they were to hear Allysa’s “cringey” voicemail greeting after she had made a good impression during her interview.

“What is it?” one of the workers asked. “I guess I can’t find my phone right now or something?”

The two continued to make fun of Allysa’s voicemail greeting for the rest of the 59-second video. However, the screen recording showed that the full message was three minutes long.

Allysa captioned her video, “The phone didn’t hang up. The way my heart sank and voicemail changed immediately.”

Viewers defended Allysa in the comments section and shared problems they’ve had with Torrid employees.

“Worked for a torrid, can confirm the staff is like this lol,” a commenter wrote.

A second said, “The fact when I worked at Torrid it had the same mean girl vibe!!”

“The tone change is crazy,” another remarked, referring to the change in the worker’s voice after she thought she had hung up. “That’s what my partner said too,” Allysa responded.

“Let us hear the voicemail so we can decide who’s side to be on,” another viewer joked.

