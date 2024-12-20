‘I’m so, so confused’: Customer orders Too Good To Go from Chinese restaurant. Then she opens the bag

Hungry and on a budget? Too Good To Go might have you covered, just like it had this customer covered. This customer got a bag from a Chinese food restaurant that left them confused but won’t leave them hungry.

What’s Too Good To Go?

If you’ve never heard of it, Too Good To Go is a good way to save money on food if you’re OK with not knowing exactly what you’re going to get. After you download the app, you’ll be able to see which stores in your area partner with it. Each store will have pickup slots for you to pick up surprise bags of food.

The goal of the company is not only to eliminate food waste but also to give businesses a surplus in revenue on items that would have usually just been thrown away. Aside from helping the pockets of customers and businesses, it’s also creating a positive impact on the environment, according to its site. The site states, “Too Good To Go has helped to save over 350 million meals from being wasted, the equivalent of 873,500 tons of CO2e avoided.”

What’s in this customer’s bag?

This Too Good To Go customer, @paigeeatsgood, is known for eating well. Their page is filled with food reviews on several products, from Trader Joe’s to Too Good To Go. In this episode, @paigeeatsgood reviews a Too Good To Go bag they got from a Chinese food restaurant for $5.99.

“So it looks like egg drop soup, which I love. It’s kind of small,” they say. Then, they open up the second item in the bag. “Oh my god. A burger with some kind of ribs on it? I’m 100 percent sure that this was a Chinese restaurant. It comes with a pickle? And chili? OK, I’m so confused.”

Despite the fact that this is not a combination of foods that you would expect to get from a Chinese restaurant, @paigeeatsgood admits that it’s not a bad deal for $5.99. This video has gathered 459,200 views and 314 comments since Nov. 7.

The Daily Dot has previously reported other customers being surprised by their Too Good To Go bags, like this customer who was only moderately satisfied by their pickup from Edible Arrangements.

Viewers share similar experiences

It turns out that @paigeeatsgood is not the only one who has gotten a strange combination of food from the app before. One commenter asked if the bag was from a place specifically in Burbank, California. @paigeeatsgood said yes, and it turns out this commenter thinks they also got the same exact combination from this place before.

“LMAO I think I know exactly where you are talking about the fact that it’s happened more than once is insane down to the pickle,” they share.

Others share similar experiences at different locations.

“I had the same thing happen! $10.99 from a Chinese restaurant…I got a huge pepperoni pizza and 4lbs of wings! I’m not complaining, but totally bizarre. It was pretty good too,” says another comment.

“My daughter went to an italian restaurant in Manhattan and she got a turkey sandwich and an apricot pastry,” shares another.

“I bought a bakery bag yesterday. It said it would be bakery items. I got a cup of soup lol,” writes another.

All in all, Too Good To Go can be a real steal, but you might just get some unexpected items. The Daily Dot has reached out to Good To Go for comment via email and to @paigeeatsgood via TikTok direct message and comment.

