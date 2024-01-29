‘Get a refund. The value needs to be $30’: Woman gets Too Good To Go bag from Edible Arrangements. It’s not what she expected

A woman’s viral Too Good To Go order from Edible Arrangements has stirred up mixed feelings among viewers about its cost versus its contents.

Pioneered in 2015 as a method of decreasing food waste by restaurants and grocery stores, Too Good To Go expanded its services to the U.S. just three years ago. Users can purchase discounted surplus items that would otherwise be thrown out at the end of the day from participating locations.

Despite the discount TikToker Ebony Simone (@ebony_simone31) received on her Edible Arrangements order, viewers debated whether the price she paid was truly worth it.

“It’s pretty light,” Simone noted in her viral video, holding up her order as she walked to her car. Her TikTok has been viewed over 92,600 times since it was first posted on Jan. 26.

Her order contained a little plastic bag of popcorn, diced strawberries and pineapple, and some chocolate-dipped strawberries.

“I think for $10, this is OK,” she opined. “It’s a mystery bag, so you really don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Some viewers argued that Simone received a good deal considering the cost of Edible Arrangements’ chocolate-dipped strawberries.

“Those strawberries are like $5 each… Just sayin’,” user @doubleteamer pointed out. “You really came up!”

Others regarded the mystery bag as not worth its price, telling Simone to demand a refund.

“That looks like 4-5 dollars worth,” user @.capital.b wrote. “But I’m glad you liked it.”

“They really gave you trash lol,” another user said, while a third likened Simone’s order to “an employee’s lunch.”

Several viewers defended the app, saying that not all restaurants skimped on orders.

“The Manhattan Bagel gave me 50 still warm bagels for $4.99,” one revealed. “Shared with neighbors. This was at the close of business on Sunday.”

Another Too Good To Go user who purchased surplus from a pizzeria said they received “a pizza turnover, a hot cheesesteak and four slices of various pizzas” for only $5.99.

“We do too good to go at our bakery and it’s perfect for when we rotate in new cupcake flavors! We do a $18 value bag and sometimes $30,” a bakery worker revealed. “People love it!”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Simone Simone said it was her first time using Too Good To Go and that she would continue to use it despite the doubtful comments her video received.

“I think most of the people commenting and saying I should request a refund don’t understand the mission of Too Good To Go,” Simone told the Dot. “It’s a win for the planet and a win for the consumer. You can try new restaurants or get some goodies from your favorites for a significantly cheaper price.”

She said the strawberries included in her mystery bag made it worth it, given the “pricey” nature of Edible Arrangements’ menu.

“I’ll definitely continue to support! Hopefully my city expands and more restaurants join,” Simone said.