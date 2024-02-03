‘It’s gone too far’: Woman slams state customers leave T.J. Maxx bathrooms in, says worker needed hazmat suit for what she discovered in one

A woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video in which she slammed the state customers leave the T.J. Maxx bathroom in.

MacKenzie (@worldcutestdogs) posted about her experience shopping at the store on Jan. 28, 2024.

“So I have to talk about something that … I witnessed today that I’m honestly not sure I’ll ever recover from, and I think this just needs to be like a bigger cultural conversation,” MacKenzie begins.

She goes on to say that on a recent Saturday, she decided to go shopping at T.J. Maxx. “I had my daughter, [and] I had to go to the bathroom,” the shopper explains before adding, “We all know what it’s like to use the T.J. Maxx bathroom. This actually really wasn’t the case for me this time, but it was for someone else.”

MacKenzie continues to detail what happened. “I stroll my daughter into the restroom, and I make a beeline for the handicap stall so that she can be in her stroller in the stall with me while I’m quickly just simply going to the bathroom,” she says.

“But what I was not prepared for,” says the TikToker, “was something so indescribable. … There always is a stench in the T.J. Maxx bathroom; this is nothing new here; you just try not to breathe while you’re in it.”

However, that day was different. MacKenzie says that as she glanced toward the toilet, she saw a horrifying mess. “I audibly gasped,” she says.

“Someone had a little T.J. Maxx tickle in their tummy, and they didn’t make it,” she continues. “I have a six-month-old, and I’ve never seen fecal matter like this.”

MacKenzie adds that the mess was so bad that she couldn’t even bring herself to tell a T.J. Maxx employee about the situation in the bathroom. “I didn’t wanna burden another human with experiencing what I just experienced. … How do you assign someone who thought they were gonna be arranging photo frames and poorly scented candles—how do you tell them that they actually need to put on a hazmat suit, enter the women’s bathroom, and witness something that they’re never gonna be able to live down.”

“I know we all get the urge when we walk into T.J. Maxx,” MacKenzie concludes, “but it’s gone too far. On behalf of T.J. Maxx shoppers, T.J. Maxx employees, and honestly just a human being, it’s gone too far.”

@worldscutestdogs The employees at my local TJ Maxx are in my thoughts in prayers. ♬ original sound – Mackenzie

McKenzie’s T.J. Maxx bathroom nightmare received over 26,000 views, and a number of viewers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“As a manager at a store, this happens frequently. There have also been people pooping in the urinal,” read one comment.

“Someone missed their tjmaxx cleanse for the next few weeks,” joked another.

“It’s why we have closed our bathrooms to the public at my store,” said a third.

“You’d be surprised how disgusting some people are. I’ve seen that in restaurant bathrooms and I’ve worked in hotels it’s disgusting,” said yet another person.

