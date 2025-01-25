‘My life ain’t been the same since’: Former T.J. Maxx worker warns against buying ‘random’ snacks from the retailer. Then she reveals why

As an outlet store, T.J. Maxx has some real gems. But as TikTok user and T.J. Maxx worker Bailie (@champbailie) points out in a new viral TikTok, this comes at a price.

“I used to work at T.J. Maxx for years,” she said. “And something I suggest you never, ever, ever, ever do there is buy some random [expletive] product or random [expletive] snack, not for the reasons you think, not because it’s expired or defective or is no good. No, it’s because you might fall in love with it.”

The trouble with falling in love with a T.J. Maxx product, she explained, is that the company that made it likely discontinued it, and sent the remaining products to T.J. Maxx. This, she added, will lead to you “never ever ever ever” finding the product again, leading you down a “rabbit hole.”

“You can be Googling for the rest of your life. You’ll be hopping from store to store to store, looking for this product, and you’re never, ever ever gonna find it again,” she said. “I’ve done it. I’ve seen people do it, and that’s what it is. The store is too random, so don’t buy random from there, because you’re never, ever, ever going to find it again.”

The video has amassed 1.4 million views. Bailie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and TikTok comment.

The comments were full of TikTokers who had their own romantic experiences with long-lost T.J. Maxx items.

“I found the best seasoning for my greens and I haven’t seen it again,” one wrote. “My friends still talk about those greens.”

Another added, “I got a candle there once that actually changed my life it smelled so good and I can’t even find a trace of the brand online.”

“No lies were told!” a third declared. “I fell in love with this bar soap and I look for it every time I go to a T.J. Maxx!”

@champbailie Me sitting in Marshalls parking lot looking a random hair product I bought 2 years ago I know I’m never going to find 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound – Bailie

T.J. Maxx shopper calls out snack prices

However, not all T.J. Maxx shoppers have had a good experience in the snacks section. “Some people take risks jumping out of an airplane,” Dutch (@dutchdeccc) said in a viral review of the confection section. “I take risks buying the snacks at T.J. Maxx.”

He then went on to describe how some products had inconsistent pricing: “Gudlife Salty Pretzel Peanut Butter Cups, these tasted chalky, and they were $2.50 on clearance. Sorry, $2. But wait for this—they will play you, because, look—one bag was $4, a different bag was $3, and the one I got was $2.”

“These were all the same thing, same expiration date. So if you’re shopping the clearance snacks, make sure you’re getting the cheapest ones,” they said.

T.J. Maxx didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



