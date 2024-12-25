‘Do not buy’: Mom cooks family dinner with this T.J. Maxx pot. Then she rushes to Costco for $139 replacement oven after disaster

With holiday meal prep upon us, America’s part-time home cooks are learning the hard way to make a list and check it twice. Especially if you have an old T.J. Maxx glass pot that can literally explode. For one woman, this accident sent her on a last-minute nightmare speed-run, scrambling for a replacement.

“So, do not buy the glass pots,” TikTok user Shaina Biard (@shainaroutte) starts in her viral video, standing inside a Costco. “We were boiling some eggs and then it exploded and water got into the motherboard of my oven and totally fried it.”

Moving slightly to the left, she and her niece point to a replacement toaster oven on a shelf she plans to buy for $139. “I have to cook in that countertop toaster oven because no one sells ovens,” she explains. Then, her niece chimes in, completing the sentence, “that you can pick up.”

Thankfully, her husband saved the day, updating in the caption, “My oven is working!!!! My husband took it apart and put a hairdryer to it. Thank goodness! Now onto Christmas Eve dinner prep!!!!”

The video has amassed 1.2 million views.

Viewers resonated with the last-minute Costco run

“This happened to us!! We had to order – DONT ORDER FROM HOME DEPOT!!!” one viewer shared, without elaborating.

“this!! our freezer went down last year and we were scrambling around trying to find one that day!!” another recalled. “I dont understand why they don’t keep appliances in stock? especially for emergencies!!”

“Ugh! We went to Lowe’s to buy a microwave & they only delivered. We saw it on the shelf & wanted it, but they said [now it] has to be delivered,” a third wrote.

Furthermore, others recommended stores that might have appliances in stock if you’re in a pinch.

“Lowe’s does. My oven broke the day before thanksgiving,” a fourth revealed.

“Go to a discount appliance store. You can walk out with it that day. All of my appliances are from American freight,” a fifth suggested.

Oven aftermath

In a follow-up video, Biard gives another update about the oven. “My husband, while we were gone looking for a new oven, took out the front panel off and used a hairdryer on the motherboard,” she says. “I did get the oven on.”

She flips the camera to unveil her double oven, the top stuck at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and the other at 325. “I was able to get the top to 350. It won’t go any higher or lower,” she explains. “And the bottom at 325. Won’t go any higher or lower and it’s also on ‘conventional bake’ which is kind of like ‘air fry.’”

However, the content creator did end up making something. “I did cook a pizza in it successfully. It did take a little longer,” Biard says. “Now I’m afraid to turn it off.”

“I am afraid once I do, I won’t be able to get back on. So, I might just leave it on for two days.”

Where did she buy the glass pot?

T.J. Maxx, she clarified in the comments.

“I’m not really sure the brand but it was from tjmaxx and super thin. I’ve had no problems with it and it wasn’t even at boil when it cracked.”

Can you put glass cookware in the oven?

Not all glass cookware is designed for ovens. According to All Recipes, non-tempered glass and thin glasses aren’t oven-safe because they can’t handle heat and temperature changes.

To check if a glassware is oven safe, search for the “oven safe” symbol at the bottom of the dish. If there is none and you’re unsure, call the manufacturer.

Why are appliances difficult to get in-store?

This is because there is a high demand for them and we’re still in a supply shortage even post-pandemic. “At the start of the COVID-19 health crisis, manufacturers reduced production to match the diminishing demand for appliances, but due to the social distancing measures taken during the pandemic, many people stayed home and took on home improvement projects,” per Consumer Affairs. “In 2024, there are still supply chain issues going on, so the demand for home appliances remains high.”

