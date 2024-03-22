‘Toxic trait’: Viewers divided after woman says she’ll still tip ’20-25%’ even if her service was poor at restaurants

A woman has put a new spin on tipping in restaurants that lots of people seem to have an opinion on.

The advice, which appears intended as a joke, comes from TikTok creator PorschePie (@porschepie). The short video went up March 10 and has since drawn more than 144,000 views.

In it, she offers, “My toxic trait is that if the service sucks—like, truly sucks—I’ll still tip 20 to 25%, but I am 100% going to steal something.”

The comment accompanying her video adds, “Hide your salt, hide your pepper,” but the hashtag #ikidikid indicates she’s probably not actually pilfering items from a restaurant that disappoints her.

Some played along in the spirit of the video, with one joking, “Make sure you keep going back to the same place so all the flatware matches.”

Another said, “We have SOO many ramekins bc of this.”

A respondent to that comment added, “If there are ramekins on the table and I get a to go box, I’m taking them. What is wrong with me?!?”

The creator replied, “It happens. No judgment here.”

But others offered their own takes on tipping.

“Yes, the waitress did not pay attention whatsoever to my preferences for my salad the other day,” one shared. “I still tipped over 20%.”

“I’m not tipping based on the final bill,” another declared. “It’s no harder to serve an $8 burger compared to a $20 steak.”

Someone responded with, “I’ve been trying to argue this for YEARS. like the whole tip being a % of what u order just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Another commenter opined, “I stopped tipping if service is bad. But I will also tell the wait staff personally that it was bad.”

Recent Daily Dot stories covering the tipping debate include fine print about tipping on a Cheesecake Factory menu, a manager who refused to let customers leave the restaurant before they gave a gratuity, and a woman who encountered a tip option while online shopping for earrings.

This video’s comments also included some counsel on how to send a message about poor service in a fast-food restaurant where tipping isn’t the norm.

“My brother taught me this: if the service sucks at a fast food restaurant, throw your tray in the trash along with your trash.”

The creator replied, “That’s incredible advice.”

