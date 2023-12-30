‘There were a lot of red flags and I ignored them’: Woman says she was ‘almost kidnapped’ at Tinder date’s house

A woman on TikTok shared a terrifying story of how she narrowly escaped a potential kidnapping after ignoring several red flags and opting to go to a secluded house of a stranger she met on Tinder.

The TikToker, Dani (@daniknoxx), posted a two-part video in which she recounted a harrowing ordeal that reportedly took place when she was 23 years old. In the video, she said she agreed to meet a man who claimed to be a single dad for a date at a restaurant, but that they planned to initially convene at his house.

“I live in the desert. Literally in the middle of the desert. I get off the freeway I turn right and there is no houses where I’m going. There is nothing but a wasteland, so I think it’s a great idea to keep going and I finally see a lonely house in the middle of nowhere,” she recounts in the video.

Despite encountering numerous red flags, including the secluded location and the absence of neighboring houses, Dani pressed forward. Her initial reservations grew as she arrived at what she describes as a “trap house” and noticed surveillance cameras both outside and inside the residence.

The first red flag intensified when her date requested her to park on the south side of the house, hidden from view. “I thought it was weird but I was like maybe he has a crazy baby mama, I don’t really know,” she narrates.

She continues, “The major point of this story, the big breakthrough. There was a shipping container. And guess what? I still went in his house.”

Dani went on to describe her unease inside the house. Inside, she observed no indications of children living there, despite her date claiming to be a father. Furthermore, he allegedly had a pre-made drink ready for her, which she swiftly declined.

“So anyways, he proceeds to pour me a drink from the only thing in his fridge which was a two liter of soda after I already said no to the pre-made drink. And again, his face is monotone. He has no expression going on. If anything, it’s like just this complete muted,” Dani described her date.

Feeling uncomfortable with the situation, she finally started looking for an excuse to leave, reaching out to her roommate, and texting her, “Get me the fuck out of here, call me!” The roommate played along by calling Dani and pretending that a dog had died.

Dani seized the opportunity to leave, informing her date of the fabricated emergency. “I am literally speed walking to my car. He’s not following me. But I do hear him like yell, ‘Hey, can I show you something?’ And I’m like, oh my God, I’m gonna die.”

She reached the driver’s side of her car, which contained a firearm. The TikToker positioned herself with the car door open, providing ready access to her personal protection. As she rose from her seat, her date allegedly launched a crossbow arrow towards her, narrowly missing her and instead hitting a nearby saguaro.

“I got out of there so freakin fast, you have no idea. I reported it, and I don’t know what happened. But there is something not right with that house and not right with that man. And the shipping container, I don’t know what was in it,” Dani concluded.

The video, which was originally posted on Dec. 25, has quickly started gaining traction, accumulating over 17,000 views. In the comment section of the video, commenters expressed concern for Dani’s safety.

“I don’t know how it is out here in zona, where I’m at now. but back in Missouri this screams meth cook house or area. dodged a bullet you did, good on you,” one commenter wrote.

“u are a better person than me bullets would be heading in his direction,” a second added.

“Did he ever message you again?!” another commenter asked, to which Dani replied, “No I literally never spoke to him and he never reached out again but his profile was still active!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dani via TikTok direct messages for comment.