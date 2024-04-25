‘My heart dropped’: Woman shares warning on viral turmeric soap after it ‘burned’ her face

Skincare will always be a little hit-and-miss. However, this TikToker got far more than she bargained for when the viral turmeric and kojic acid soap ended up doing more damage than good.

“OK, guys, so I am covering up my face because I am leaving a review for the soap that is supposed to help dark spots on your body,” Mickii (@mickiipooh13) said in a video. “I bought mine about a month ago, and I started using it on the week of my birthday, which was about two weeks ago. And on April the 13th, I saw that my nose area started to get really red and irritated.”

Mickii said it was her first time using the soap, and she hadn’t realized it had caused the irritation, so she continued using it. “The second time I used it was that Sunday, which was the 14th of April. And then I used it again yesterday and this morning, which I, you know, kind of noticed that my face has got worse,” she continued. “So I made an appointment last week. So when I spoke to the doctor today, they told me that the stuff that I used basically burned my face from the acid.”

Then, Mickii revealed her face, which was covered in dry patches, peeling, and inflammation. “So this is my review on it,” she added. “I’m not sure how other people’s review is, but this is my review. As far as I know, I’m not allergic to anything. But the doctor said it could be from the acid, so this is just my review, and I hope everybody use this wisely … I will not be buying anything else from TikTok.”

In the comments section, numerous viewers shared similar experiences. One commenter said the soap left her with scarring, while another said it “irritated [her] face so bad it burned.” Others suggested that the TikToker “lawyers up” and take action on the issue.

According to Medical News Today, turmeric only irritates the skin if the person has an allergy. However, kojic acid soap can be more risky. While it is generally safe for the skin, Healthline notes that for some people, there’s a risk of contact dermatitis, which manifests as eczema and redness. According to the medical site, signs and symptoms of contact dermatitis include inflammation, burning, and scaly skin. These symptoms can manifest in people whose skin is overly sensitive or if the concentration of the kojic acid in the soap is more than 1%. So, kojic acid is more likely to be a problem than turmeric.

The concentration of kojic acid used in the soap wasn’t specified; however, the Daily Dot reached out to Mickii via TikTok comment for more information. Still, it just goes to show that when it comes to products like the viral soap, it’s always best to do a patch test before using it on your skin.

