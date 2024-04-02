‘And they sit there for ur whole shift’: Texas Roadhouse server says they had to pay out of pocket because customers didn’t tip

A Texas Roadhouse server has revealed that customers at one of his tables didn’t tip, registering great displeasure with the revelation.

The video comes from KevenManochit (@kevenmanochit), put up on Saturday

The creator’s on-screen caption implores, “Tip your server!” and then adds, “You’re making us pay out of pocket to serve you if you don’t tip smdh.”

He underscores that by saying, “Zero f*cking dollars! That means I had to pay out of pocket to serve those fools.”

The video also shows a receipt ringing up a $90 bill with three different entries, coming to $98.11—which should garner a tip of about $15 to $20, using the general guideline of 15 to 20 percent.

A Bankrate article from last year shared, “Around two-thirds (65 percent) of U.S. adults who dine at sit-down restaurants always tip their server.” It also noted, “In addition, 42 percent of U.S. adults say they typically tip at least 20 percent at sit-down restaurants.”

The article added, “The size of a restaurant’s gratuity depends on how well you’re served, including whether your order is correct and whether your server checks on you after you receive your food. Even if the service is poor, it’s recommended you leave at least 10 percent.”

To further illuminate the issue, a Redditor on the r/offmychest subreddit had a ready explanation in a post billed as a PSA. “At most establishments in the US, servers have to ‘tip out’ at the end of their shift,” the Redditor explained. “They pay a portion of their tips to a varying combination (depends place to place) of hosts, bussers, food runners, and bartenders. A small minority of restaurants even require servers to tip out kitchen staff. For hosts, bussers, and food runners tip out is anywhere from 2-5% of the total sales the server made that night.”

The lengthy post also pointed out, “Also, about the whole ‘tipping is extra’ thing. It’s not extra for me. It’s literally my entire pay. (Servers don’t typically see the $2.13 an hour—that goes straight to taxes.) And…it is not really extra for you either. The cost of your service (your server’s labor) is not included in the price of your food. You choose to pay that yourself. So if you don’t tip, unfortunately you’re straight up not paying at all for the service you received. Even if it’s ‘average,’ it has value.”

And yet, some commenters on the TikTok contested the creator’s claims.

“Tips are not required,” one claimed. “If you’re not making enough money, that’s your problem, not the customer’s fault.”

Another suggested, “People should definitely get a new job. Like you already know what you signed up for.”

Someone else claimed that “fine dining restaurants” pay servers $15 to $25 an hour plus tips, charging that “waiters lie about pay.”

But others were sympathetic to the server.

“And they sit there for ur whole shift,” one said regarding customers who don’t think about what servers have to go through.

“When people don’t understand how America works, it’s insane!” one said. “Yes, whenever you come and sit down to eat, we have to tip our bussers, hosts, and bartender to sit you, clean tables after you, and make your drinks. It’s always worked this way. It will probably never change.”

