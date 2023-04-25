‘Out here doing the Lord’s work’: Man gets Texas Roadhouse butter at Longhorn Steakhouse

A TikToker took to the platform to show people that it’s possible to get “Texas Roadhouse butter” at fast-casual competitor Longhorn Steakhouse—though it might not be as impressive a hack as it sounds at first.

The revelation came from creator Mario Kiezi, with more than a million people viewing the video about the Orlando, Florida-based chain restaurant since it arrived on TikTok on Friday. According to the information he gave with the video, he recorded it from the Oakland Mall location in Troy, Michigan.

He begins by asking, “Did you know when you’re at Longhorn Steakhouse, you can ask them for the Texas Roadhouse butter rather than theirs?”

He then asks a server, who brings him the Texas Roadhouse butter as requested.

According to the Cozy Cook website, a “copycat” version of the butter named for the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain includes honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar.

Commenters weighed in, not universally impressed with the knowledge.

“Coming from a former employee, it’s not Texas Roadhouse butter,” one person said. “It’s just the normal butter with cinnamon added.”

“Yeah, it’s cinnamon butter,” another commenter echoed. “Everybody has it.”

“That butter goes with their sweet potatoes,” another commenter declared. “It’s not a hack; it’s just a substitute.”

“If I wanted the Texas Roadhouse butter, I’d just go to Texas Roadhouse,” sniffed another.

But some commenters appreciated the knowledge.

“Out here doing the Lord’s work,” one said.

“Amen,” chimed in another.

And yet at least one other contended their hack came with a catch, claiming, “My server brought me a cup of cinnamon and sugar for me to mix myself.”

Another, possibly a server, said, “I’ll bring you cinnamon and butter. You do the rest. This ain’t Roadhouse.”

And another contended that such a request would draw a server’s ire, predicting, “How to get your steak dropped on the floor 101.”

One commenter claiming to be a server mentioned, “I use to work at LH and asking a server to do this does nothing but piss them off. It’s too dang busy to be requesting honey butter.”

Others had questions about the server being included in the tail end of the video, wondering if she realized she was about to be part of a viral TikTok moment.

Several expressed the sentiment that one expressed simply: “I don’t think she wanted to be on camera.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Longhorn Steakhouse.