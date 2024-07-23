‘Don’t let them change your tires’: Woman warns against getting tires changed at Costco

In a viral TikTok video, a woman warns Tesla owners against getting their tires changed at Costco. But not all viewers agree with the PSA.

TikTok user Alexa (@lowimpactfi) posted a video over the weekend from the parking lot at Costco. The camera zooms into the tire center, where there’s a Tesla raised up on a lift. “So my brother works for Tesla, and he just said, ‘If you go to Costco, don’t let them change your tires like this, because it’s going to damage your battery,’” she says.

She continues, “So how this car is up there with … no jack pads. If you go to a tire center and have your tires changed like this, it’s going to damage your battery. You’re welcome.”

In the caption, Alexa writes, “My brother was so stressed watching this Tesla getting its tires changed without the correct Jackpads. He is not allowed to make social media posts so I am sharing on his behalf.”

What the Tesla manual says

Tesla says on the “Jacking and Lifting” page of its owner’s manual that users should be careful when lifting the Model 3. “Ensure that any non-Tesla repair facility is aware of these instructions, including lift points and warnings,” it states. The manual recommends using lift arm (or “jack”) pads to prevent damage.

As Alexa’s brother said, Tesla does recommend lift arm pads to ensure that the lift doesn’t damage the battery or side rails of the vehicle. “DO NOT lift from under the Battery or side rails. Place the lift arm pads under the designated body lift points only. The locations shown are the only approved lifting points for Model 3. Lifting at any other points can cause damage. Damage caused by incorrectly lifting Model 3 is not covered by the warranty,” the manual states.

Viewers disagree

The video has amassed 170,000 views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments section, some users said they lift the Model 3 with no issues.

One user said, “I work at Tesla and I don’t use jack pads.”

A second user agreed. “You dont need jack pads if you know the right point,” they wrote.

Another user wrote, “Costco supplier has the jack pads available. Worked there from 2021-2023. But they don’t have the right ones for newer model 3 and y with smaller holes. Had to machine some myself.”

Someone else said, “They have jack points just like every other car just have to be careful not to place the jack too forward or else youll be lifting on the battery.”

One thing you don’t want to do is mess up your Tesla’s battery. A TikToker went viral earlier in the summer after sharing his experience on the car-sharing service Turo. The woman who rented his car not only drove the vehicle at excessive speeds but also ran the battery down to 0%, which can potentially damage the components.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexa via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Tesla via email as well as ro Costco via media contact form.

