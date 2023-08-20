‘All this to avoid paying gas’: Tesla owner is ‘too cheap’ to install charger. Uses stove outlet to charge car instead

A Tesla owner who resorted to using a stove outlet to charge his car is wondering if he maybe should splurge for the more expensive and effective option instead.

The quandary comes from North Carolina-based creator @rickologist, whose clip got more than 276,000 views since posting it on Aug. 7.

The video pans from the feet of the creator walking across a kitchen floor to a plug running from the stove outlet, out the kitchen window, to a Tesla parked outside.

The caption reads, “You was too cheap to get the Tesla charger installed in your garage so now you gotta pull your car up to the backyard to connect it to the stove outlet just to get 20 miles of charge an hour.”

For electric vehicle owners, home charging is a benefit, but one that can either require some significant setup charges—or, as the creator demonstrated, some innovation.

According to the Tesla site, “A Tesla Wall Connector offers the fastest charging speed for your home or office, adding up to 44 miles of range per hour charged. You can order a Wall Connector online and have it installed by a Tesla Certified electrician.”

The Wall Connector costs $475, and Tesla estimates that installment will set a customer back anywhere from $750 to $1,500.

However, it offers alternatives, stating, “If you don’t want to install a Wall Connector, you can purchase a Mobile Connector and plug into a standard three-prong, 120 volt outlet. A 120 volt outlet will supply 2 to 3 miles of range per hour charged. If you charge overnight and drive less than 30 to 40 miles per day, this option should meet your typical charging needs.

You can also purchase an adapter bundle and charge with other outlet types, including a 240-volt outlet. Commonly used in homes to power larger appliances, a 240-volt outlet will supply up to 30 miles of range per hour charged.”

The latter appears to be what the creator is talking about.

Commenters had thoughts on the poster’s innovation.

“I just plug mine into a 120 and I haven’t been to a supercharger in a year,” one offered.

Another noted, “The electric bill going to be insane.”

Someone pointed out that it’s cheaper than buying gas, and another commenter provided helpful math putting it at “about $11 for 350 miles of range.”

“We use the dryer outlet and an extension cord to the driveway,” one viewer said.

Another claimed installation was DIY possible, saying, “Installed a charger myself for $100. Just YouTube it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.