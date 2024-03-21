‘6 hours to charge is crazy’: Tesla owner shows how to use public charging station for free, use a ‘Karen lock’ on plug

Earlier this year, it was announced that new electric vehicles will be equipped with Tesla’s standard NACS connector as a standard beginning in 2025. This solves a major issue for electric vehicle owners as, before this switch, recharging could occasionally mean either going out of your way to find a compatible charger or juggling a mix of adapters.

While car makers have already begun providing adapters for their EVs to prepare them for the switch, the current mixed system of plugs means that, occasionally, one will still have to recharge at a station not designed for their vehicle. Now, a user on TikTok shows what that process looks like.

In a video with over 909,000 views, TikTok user and Tesla owner @tesla.flex shows himself in a non-supercharger parking spot. According to him, this is a “free public charger.”

“Most public chargers still use the outdated J1772 standard [plug], but soon, the majority of automakers are using Tesla’s charge port,” he says. “So for the meantime, when you buy a Tesla, you get a free adapter.”

He then shows himself unlocking the plug and beginning to charge the vehicle—but not before adding what he calls a “Karen lock” to the charger.

“The Karen lock slides over the adapter. That way, someone can’t unplug your Tesla because the adapter locks in, but the plug does not lock into the adapter,” he details. “So once my Tesla is plugged in and locked, someone can’t come and unplug it.”

These are not uncommon, and there have been numerous internet discussions about the best Tesla lock to buy.

Finally, the TikToker notes that there is a downside to using these chargers: slow speeds. Recharging his Tesla at this charger takes over 6 hours.

In the comments section, some users took the opportunity to trash the concept of EVs.

“I’d rather go to a petrol station. Life is too short,” said a user.

“Such a hassle man.. get the gas in 5 mins and good to go for 500 miles,” offered another.

That said, others enjoyed the flexibility that these chargers and adapters allowed.

“I love the idea of this, it’s just kinda inconvenient if you are on time crunch,” shared a commenter.

“I have some next to my gym which is awesome,” detailed a further TikToker. “Get 15-20% while I work out!”

