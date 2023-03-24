‘That’s why I want a car with gas in it’: Tesla driver says car died in Starbucks drive-thru

A driver denounced Elon Musk and his automotive company in a viral video after her Tesla car battery died in a Starbucks parking lot.

In the video, which has been viewed 2.6 million times since being posted on Wednesday, TikToker Quensadilla (@quensadillareturns) said she pulled into a Starbucks drive-thru to pick up some food when her Tesla was rear-ended by a speeding car.

“I’m trying to get my three eggs because I’m on a diet right now, I’m already not in a good mood because I can’t eat breakfast, and then the car wanna say, ‘Vehicle shutting down,’” Quensadilla said in the video.

She said the car battery’s charge was at 0% and that, in a normal car, she might have been able to drive 15 more miles. “When this one’s on zero, you actually mean it? I fucking hate Teslas,” she said in the video.

She then showed a picture of her Tesla and the car that hit it.

“Who speeds into a Starbucks drive-thru? Who does shit like that? And the car in front of me was backing up,” she added. “I hate everyone.”

Some criticized Quensadilla for driving the car with a dying battery.

“Nah bae this is ur fault. When ur phones on 1% you scramble for the charger. You drove a whole car on 0%,” one user wrote.

“U watched the battery go down and still got upset,” another said.

Others pointed out that it was unsafe for her to drive a Tesla on a dead battery, saying the car could explode, though this hasn’t been proven.

In a follow up video posted later Wednesday, Quensadilla showed her Tesla being towed from the Starbucks drive-thru. “My savior,” she shouted at the tow truck in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Quensadilla via TikTok direct message.