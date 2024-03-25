‘Thats like another mortgage payment’: Man says Cybertruck is costing him $2,000 per month, refers to it as a ‘refrigerator on wheels’

A man has drawn debate online after revealing that the Cybertruck he bought is costing him $2,000 per month. He says he bought the truck, which he refers to as a “refrigerator on wheels,” so he could be the first in his town to own one.

TikTok user and Tesla enthusiast Jeremy (@jeremyjudkins2) posted the video on March 13. It shows a house with a Tesla Cybertruck parked in the driveway. There are also two Tesla sedans parked in the garage.

“When you are stuck with a $,2000 car payment because you had to be the first in your town to have a refrigerator on wheels,” reads the text overlay.

In the caption, Jeremy added, “The cheapest Cybertruck right now is $100,000 but don’t forget it will be $80,000 soon, which also means it will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.”

The video has amassed more than 1.2 million views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments, some users insulted the Cybertruck’s appearance, while others disputed Jeremy’s math.

One user wrote, “The Cyberturd is by far the worst Tesla product yet.”

Another joked, “My son loves it, he’s also 7 and he loves Minecraft.”

One user disputed the price tag, saying there is a model starting at around $60,000. But this isn’t entirely true—or at least not yet. According to Car and Driver, the Cybertruck currently starts at $81,895 and goes up to more than $100,000 depending on optional features. Next year, however, Tesla could potentially release a model that starts around that price point.

@jeremyjudkins2 The cheapest Cybertruck right now is $100,000 but don’t forget it will be $80,000 soon, which also means it will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. ♬ original sound – 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡

Other users said they wouldn’t pay for one regardless of the price. One user wrote, “I would get a Lamborghini not a stainless box.”

One user said any hate directed at the Cybertruck is due to jealousy. “Interesting that everyone has them loves them. The only people who don’t are trolls in comments that can’t afford one,” they wrote.

The price of the Cybertruck was at one point up to $200,000 on the secondary market. But the bidding wars appear to be cooling lately.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeremy via email for comment.

