‘That’s why sometimes you get hangovers’: Tequila expert shares why you shouldn’t drink Don Julio, Jose Cuervo, Patrón

A recording of a tequila expert uploaded to TikTok is going viral, as he calls out several popular alcohol brands for not making their beverages out of 100% agave.

Syndey Poindexter’s (@syndeypoindexter) clip inspired tons of responses from other folks on the platform who shared their own thoughts when it comes to tequila. Some said these brands also left them feeling foggy-headed with their frontal lobes throbbing after consuming them.

In her video, Poindexter records her tour guide explaining that hangovers and headaches occur because these tequila manufacturers aren’t using 100% agave.

“POV: your tour guide basically explained to you why you shouldn’t drink Don Julio, Jose Quevo, Patron anymore because it’s not 100% real agave and that’s why we get hangovers,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The man in the video rattles off popular tequila brands, such as Jose Cuervo and Patron. “It’s not 100% agave, it’s only 50% agave and the rest of that bottles are water, sugar, and alcohol. That’s why sometimes you get headache, you get hangover, you drink…tequila sometimes you feel like a fire, a burn, sometimes you have to use lemon and salt because it’s strong, today we’ll try 100% real agave,” he says before commencing with the tour as the video ends.

Poindexter also highlighted the irony of folks who brag about drinking Patron or other expensive “top shelf” tequila because they ultimately fell for branding—they aren’t buying it because it’s necessarily tastier or of a better quality. The TikToker wrote in a caption for the video: “I definitely learned something new!! And people keep trynna say they drink expensive liquor, whole time it’s not 100% agave anyways.”

Agavales Tequila says that in order for any tequila to legally be classified as such, it must contain at least 51% agave, with the rest of the drink, as the tour guide in Poindexter’s clip states, is made with cane sugars and other ingredients. If a tequila is made with 100% agave, it will indicate as such on the bottle, otherwise, it will just be labeled as a “tequila,” however, Agavales says that any tequila that isn’t 100% agave is known as a “mixto” brand, even though they aren’t indicated as such.

“Any tequila that doesn’t have 100% blue agave is categorized as mixto. Legally, every tequila should contain at least 51% of blue agave,” the site reads. “Mixto tequilas fulfill this requirement, but the rest of the tequila is made with cane sugars.”

The site, which sells its own brand of tequila, claims that pure agave tequila tastes better, and that you are at a much lower risk of experiencing a hangover with 100% agave tequilas: “Mixto tequilas have many different ingredients that can cause you to have terrible hangovers. On the other hand, 100% agave tequila is pure and if you drink it responsibly having a hangover will be less likely.”

Other liquor experts have called out tequila brands for their practices, like this one worker who called the popular brand Jose Cuervo more of a tequila flavored liquor than a straight tequila. He also highlighted the brand’s proclivity for making people feel hungover after they imbibe it.

And if you aren’t able to get your hands on 100% agave tequila, then the next best thing is to look for brands that sell tequila which is free from additives—thankfully there are online lists that include companies that bottle additive-less tequilas, like this compilation here.

Total Wine & Liquor also posted a list of some 100% Agave Tequilas, including:

Mi Familia Flores Plata Tequila

Mi Familia Flores Reposado Tequila

Patron Silver Tequila

Tarantula Azul Tequila

Senor Rio Tequila Reposado

El Padrino Blanco Tequila

Porfidio Tequila Extra Anejo 3 Year Agave

Agavales 100% Agave Reposado Tequila

3 Amigos Anejo Tequila

El Tequileno Gran Reserva Reposado Tequila

Caralegre Anejo Tequila

Legado Reposado Tequila

Legado Blanco Tequila

One commenter who responded to Poindexter’s video shared some of their favorite tequila brands folks may want to try for a better tequila consumption experience. “Best tequilas to drink in the USA right now are Fortaleza, G4, Don Fulano, El Tesoro, Cava De Oro, Ocho, Siete Leguas, Tears of Llorona, and Lalo which is made by don julios grandson,” they said.

Someone else said that the difference between drinking great tequila and bad tequila is readily apparent the following day: “I went to Colombia last year. I’m not a tequila drinker, but I had like 8 shots. Woke up the next day and climbed a mountain. No hangover, no nothing. I gotta remember the brand.”

This sentiment was echoed by someone else, who said, “I did a tequila tasting in Mexico last weekend, they were so smooth no chaser was needed.”

And there were numerous commenters who had glowing things to say about Espolon, stating that it’s a great tequila brand that’s also offered at a favorable price point, too.

“Thats why i drink espolon reposado Nd ol mecca reposado,” one said.

“Espolon Reposado the best and affordable,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Poindexter via TikTok comment for further information.

