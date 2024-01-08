‘You’re not paying for good tequila’: Liquor store worker shares industry secrets ‘companies don’t want you to know’

TikToker and Liquor Store employee Anj (@anjalipersadd) stirred up quite the conversation in her recent video, “it’s been awhile,” zipping up to 767,000 views since she posted on New Year’s Eve. In the 52-second clip she delves into the liquor industry’s secrets, specifically targeting celebrity tequila brands. Anj’s message is straightforward: “You’re not paying for good tequila. You’re paying for the celebrity name. And a pretty bottle.” She warns her followers that high prices don’t always equate to quality, especially when it comes to liquors endorsed by celebrities.

In her liquor store walkthrough, Anj asserts, “I don’t know who’s lying to you guys, but expensive liquor is not always the best tasting. Some of it tastes horrible!” Her followers echo this sentiment. One user argued, “The $15 bottle of tequila tastes just as good as the $50 one,” while another compares Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s Teremana brandy favorably over George Clooney’s Casamigos, chipping in, “Teremana tastes waaay better than casamigos tho.”

In the comments, a former liquor store manager agrees with Anj, stating, “you’re spot on.”

Taste is subjective, and what knocks one person’s socks off might not appeal to another. This subjectivity is crucial in understanding the allure of celebrity liquor brands, which often sway consumers more by fame than flavor, as Anj says in her clip that gunning for a high quality liquor isn’t as simple of a matter as slapping down more money for a bottle—it’s going to require a bit of leg work and research: “Don’t just walk into a liquor store and find the most expensive thing and think that’s the best thing they have.”

The video then cuts to her standing beneath a bottle of Clase Azul, signifying that the tequila, which retails for around $160 per 750ml bottle, is one of those liquors that sells for a high price simply because of its branding and beautiful bottle.

Anj’s video touches on a broader trend in marketing where celebrities’ influence shapes consumer choices. In the liquor industry, this means brands endorsed by famous names such as Kendall Jenner often draw more attention, regardless of the actual quality of the product.

Anj’s insights suggest that local liquor stores with knowledgeable staff can offer more value than celebrity endorsements. These establishments often provide tastings, allowing customers to discover their preferences firsthand and in real-time. And if you’re looking for great-tasting tequilas that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of folks who are willing to share their recommendations online: Like these redditors who have an affinity for Cimarron and 1146. Vinepair also compiled a list of its favorite tequilas and grouped them up by price so you can explore drinking options based on taste and not necessarily marketing.

There are some booze lovers who have categorically sworn off of all celebrity-endorsed spirits, and it seems like there are always folks posting reviews about these well-known brands and the assessments are usually not so complimentary.

Anj’s TikTok video offers a necessary perspective on the true value of celebrity liquor brands. It showcases the importance of personal taste and informed choice in spirits, reminding viewers that celebrity-backed products may not always offer the best quality. As a quirky example, Jose Cuervo has name-brand recognition, but is in fact a “Tequila-flavored spirit.” Don’t believe the hype, believe your taste buds. Consumers, be-aware.

