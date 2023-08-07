‘Just take my money and shut up’: Tenant calls out landlords who place strict rules after they’ve moved in

In a viral video, a Canadian tenant shares why she thinks it’s unfair for landlords to implement new rules after a person moves in.

In the short TikTok, user @mangodrt, who is casually eating an apple in the clip, said that she doesn’t mind giving up most of her paycheck to basic living expenses like her rent and groceries despite living in “a sh*tty bungalow in Barrie, Ontario.”

What she does mind is that after giving her landlord nearly half of her paycheck, they turn around and start implementing new rules that weren’t originally part of the living agreement. She says this includes not being able to wash a car in the driveway and not being allowed to use the garage for storage, “especially not winter tires.”

“I’ve come to accept that I will never be able to afford owning a home, but if I’m gonna be stuck renting and giving someone my whole paycheck every month, I’m gonna wash my f*cking car in the driveway. I’m not paying to keep my winter tires somewhere the f*ck else,” @mangodrt says.

She adds that the problem with renting is that landlords have the “audacity.”

“They’re like, ‘No pets, no children, no laughing after nine p.m. Just take my money and shut up,” @mangodrt says.

The video has more than 200,000 views and over 670 comments.

“if my landlord sees this – not all landlords love u bb,” the caption reads.

According to Zumper, the average one-bedroom home in Barrie rents for $1,600 a month. Last year the city ranked sixth among the most expensive cities in Canada to rent, CTV News reported.

Commenters heavily related to @mangodrt’s video.

“These new “landlords” want people to pay their mortgage while expecting them to not use the home for normal home things,” one of the top comments read.

“Landlords really should have more respect for the breadwinners of their households. Biting the hand that feeds and whatnot,” another viewer said.

Others shared unreasonable rules they’ve encountered.

“There was literally a house for rent ad that said ‘no movement between 8pm and 10am but must prove you work”…. HOW would I get to leave for work?!” a person pointed out.

“I saw an ad for an apartment that said the tenant can’t ever bring meat into the house… for $1300 a month I’m eating bacon anytime I damn well pls,” another shared.

“I viewed a house and they said no washing dishes in the sink,” a third commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mangodrt for comment via email.