‘I did this, and now I have 70$ in temu credit’: Shopper reveals ‘secret’ trick to receive money back from Temu

When it comes to online shopping, you want to get the best prices possible. If you’re shopping at Temu, you’re probably already astute at spotting bargains. But what if there was a way to get a retailer’s cut-price products for even cheaper? It looks like a life hack discovered by TikToker Raquel (@raquelriskin) might just offer that. As she tells viewers, “Do you shop at Temu? Because if you do, there’s a little secret I’ll share.”

What’s the secret?

She proceeds to tell viewers how to access a less-known part of Temu. You begin by navigating to the Previous Orders page, clicking on You at the bottom, and then clicking My Orders.

She then advises viewers to go through all their orders individually by clicking on each one. On each order page, she says there should be a Price Adjustment button. If not, she says there should be three dots next to the Refund/Return button that then leads you to the Price Adjustment option.

Then, it’s just a matter of pressing the button. “Nine times out of 10, things will have gone down in price, and they give you a Temu credit,” Raquel concludes. “You’re welcome.”

Many viewers shared their success with the life hack. “Queen,” one wrote. “I did this, and now I have 70$ in Temu credit.”

“I just got a price adjustment of almost $8 across all my orders!” another claimed. “Even the ones I haven’t received yet.” A third said that they got $45 in credit, while a fourth had a slightly less impressive haul of $0.57. Still, it’s the little victories that count.

The video has amassed 714,000 views. Raquel didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What is Temu’s price adjustment policy?

On the Temu website, the outlet says that it will provide the price difference if the list price of the same item (which it defines as being the same size and the same color from the same shop) is reduced within 30 days of purchase in the same country or region.

However, Temu notes that there are a few caveats to consider. Products that are promotional, on clearance, or no longer available may not apply to the price protection policy, for instance.

Price protection (or price adjustment) policies are a pretty common policy employed by retailers. eBay, Best Buy, and Costco, for example, also employ a similar policy when it comes to their products.

Temu didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

