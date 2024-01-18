‘My bed is frozen’: Woman says her Tempur-Pedic Mattress froze solid

Some people prefer a firm mattress, but we’re not sure that anyone would be excited to sleep on a mattress so firm that it’s frozen solid.

That’s what this woman has to deal with amidst the discomfort of a snowstorm. She can’t even lay in bed and get under the covers to warm herself up.

In a viral TikTok, Castle (@castleeeeeeeee) reveals that her Tempur-Pedic mattress, known for being comfortable and contouring to your body, froze during a snowstorm. She was probably wondering what the heck she’d sleep on if it were still frozen solid come the night time.

“Did you guys know that that Tempur Pedic mattresses freeze? It’s fro—my bed is frozen. My bed, where I usually sleep, yeah, that’s frozen,” Castle says in the clip.

And you don’t have to take her word for it, in the video Castle pounds on the bed with her fist and it makes the kind of thudding sound you’d expect when you hit a solid item.

Tempur-Pedic doesn’t divulge much on its website about what its mattresses are made of other than saying its memory foam is different and better than other memory foam. As the company refers to its product, “TEMPUR-Material™ is a proprietary, one-of-a-kind technology that we’ve evolved over decades.”

A quick Google search reveals that Castle isn’t the first person to deal with a frozen Tempur-Pedic mattress. The brand even addresses this on its site, stating that TEMPUR-Material is temperature sensitive, so it can become very firm, freeze in the cold, or get very soft in the heat.

If the mattress is in a space with a temperature outside of the 65 to 75-degree range, Tempur’s only suggestion is to move it to a more comfortable temperature. That’s not exactly possible in Castle’s situation.

“If you lay on it it’ll warm back up and get soft – learned this during the 2021 texas freeze,” a commenter suggested.

“I think anything with memory foam or cooling properties will. Left my pillow in the car once and it was a brick,” another person shared.

People were concerned to see that Castle was fully bundled up in a winter coat and hat in her house and that her breath was visible when she spoke—showing just how cold it was inside her house.

“Seeing your breath inside – are you ok?!?!” the top comment read.

But people in the comments who’ve experienced snowstorms pointed out that in the middle of a storm, it’s normal for the power to go out, so you have to keep yourself warm in other ways.

