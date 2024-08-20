‘I have -$30 in my bank account’: ‘Broke teacher’ has to also DoorDash. It doesn’t go as expected

For many teachers, summer break isn’t just a time to rest and recharge—it’s also a period of financial uncertainty. A recent survey revealed that 22% of teachers reported a complete pause in income during summer break. With no paycheck coming in during these months, they’re often forced to take on side gigs or part-time jobs like DoorDash to make ends meet.

In one such example, TikTok user Rochelle (@rochelleewindleyyon), decided to turn to DoorDashing to earn some extra cash. However, as her recent TikTok video reveals, things didn’t exactly go as planned.

The video opens with Rochelle sitting in her car, sharing her financial woes.

“I have, like, negative $30 in my bank account. I can’t even tell you the last time I swiped my debit card. I don’t even know where my debit card is,” she says.

She notes that she hadn’t been able to DoorDash all week due to Tropical Storm Debbie.

A frustrating DoorDash experience

Rochelle’s first order was from McDonald’s, but things quickly went awry. Upon arriving at the delivery location, Rochelle faced an unexpected obstacle.

“The entry that I was thinking was the correct one to go through, on the door It literally said you need a hard hat and safety goggles. I don’t have a hard hat or safety goggles,” she explains to her viewers.

Unable to access the delivery location due to these safety requirements, Rochelle attempted to contact the customer. When her calls and texts went unanswered, she resorted to leaving the order on a bench. “I hope you get your food. I’m sorry, but, like, you need to answer your phone,” she says in the video.

Her second order, from a local restaurant, didn’t fare much better. “This person told me to call. Still waiting,” Rochelle reported from her car, after an unspecified amount of time passed.

After nearly two hours of dashing, from 7:48 to 9:30, Rochelle only managed to complete the two orders, earning $19.66. “We’ll just try again next time. Thanks for going dashing with me. Bye,” she concludes.

The video was posted on Aug. 9 and accumulated over 48,300 views. In the comments, users empathized with the teacher.

“Why don’t customers answer their phones when they are expecting a delivery? Ma’am / sir you know I’m coming with your order,” one commenter said.

“So relatable [I’m] also a broke educator during the summer it’s the worst,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rochelleewindleyyon via Instagram DMs and to DoorDash via their press email.

