‘What has DoorDash come to?’: DoorDash driver calls out customer’s McDonald’s order, says it’s a waste of money

When food delivery apps like DoorDash first gained popularity, many saw it as an easy way to occasionally get a substantial amount of food delivered to one’s door at a relatively low price.

Now, some have found that food delivery apps have become an essential part of their everyday lives. A Fundera report from January 2023 found that “60% of American consumers order takeout or delivery at least once a week,” and “online ordering is growing 300% faster than in-house dining.”

At the same time, consumers are reporting higher prices for utilizing these delivery services. One customer found that getting a Chick-fil-A meal delivered would cost over $21, while another said that an order for delivery from KFC would amount to around $70.

Still, the prevalence of these apps has led many to be comfortable with ordering anything they want—even if the order size is small. Now, a user on TikTok is calling out those who place small orders in a video with over 18,000 views.

A delivery order for fries

In his video, TikTok user Kobe Jo (@kobejo) asks, “What has DoorDash come to?”

“I just picked up this DoorDash from McDonald’s, and it’s literally for a medium fry. That’s it—just a medium fry. One medium fry,” he states. “So, so dainty, so small.”

The TikToker then shows that he was paid $3.55 for the delivery. He was not given a tip.

“I mean, if you’re not gonna tip, you’re not gonna tip. It doesn’t matter if you order a little bit or a lot, but it’s just like, if you’re ordering something so small and minuscule, clearly you’re not spending a bunch of money for it,” he says.

Previously, the TikToker sparked a similar discussion after claiming to have picked up an order from Steak N’ Shake and delivered it across the street.

In the comments section, users recalled the smallest orders they’ve seen people place on DoorDash or other food delivery services.

“I had someone door dash just one cookie,” a user wrote.

“I had one once that was for a medium sprite! And no tip of course,” added another.

“I have a guy who orders a Md. Dr. Pepper everyday,” shared a third.

Others questioned those who don’t leave tips on DoorDash orders.

“No tip shouldn’t be allowed by Door Dash,” declared a commenter.

While some noted that this could have been a redemption in the McDonald’s app, this only galvanized the TikToker’s resolve on the issue.

As he wrote in a comment, “If you’re not paying nothing, you can at least tip your Dasher.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kobe Jo via TikTok and Instagram direct message, and DoorDash via email.

