‘There were lines of women using the men’s restroom since the women’s line was extremely long’: Taylor Swift concert-goers get ejected from concert after using the men’s bathroom

Two Taylor Swift concert-goers said they were ejected from the event “with little to no explanation” after using the men’s restroom. They said they spent 15 hours in the queue to score tickets that they spent hundreds of dollars on before driving for hours to get to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for the concert.

User Laurel (@laurelslens) and her friend documented their experience in a TikTok that has since been viewed 520,000 times and sparked calls for the venue to make things right for the attendees.

“My friend and I were ejected from the Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta and banned from the Mercedes Benz Stadium for using the men’s bathroom,” the text overlay on the first still in Laurel’s video read. The two appear to be crying or on the verge of tears in the photo.

“The male ‘manager’ grabbed my friend as we exited the bathroom, and we were taken to the ejection station with little to no explanation,” the text continued. “We even met another girl with Crohn’s disease who had a medical cannot wait pass that was ejected for the same reason.”

Laurel and her friend seemingly caught some of the show but said they missed a few key songs. She said they were supposed to receive a call, and, in it, they would have the opportunity to “argue” their case.

One of the photos featured the duo smiling through tears with security personnel. Laurel said the two security workers featured in the photo disagreed with the decision to eject them “but were unable to change the verdict.”

Laurel also claimed they were singled out. “There were lines of women using the men’s restroom before the concert started since the women’s line was extremely long, so our ejection was completely unreasonable,” Laurel said.

Viewers who attended the concert at the same venue the next day claimed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium eventually “turned all the men’s bathrooms to women’s except one on my floor.”

Others claimed they also used the men’s restroom on night one, the same night Laurel and her friend attended the concert, but did not run into any issues. They said the workers were actually accommodating.

“OMG WHAT!!! I walked into the men’s restroom and the attendant told me which stall to go to and where to stand to wait!!” user Quincy (@tiktokquinc) wrote.

“What in the world?! Night one the men’s restroom in my section had a women’s sign on the door! I walked in and was so confused when I saw urinals,” another claimed.

Viewers also gave Laurel suggestions as to what they think her next steps should be.

“Call the stadium literally every day and just keep asking to speak to that person’s higher up until you get to someone who can do something,” one urged.

“How insane. I don’t even know who to tag but I hope this gets fixed for y’all,” another said, tagging Mercedes-Benz; the Atlanta Falcons, whose official stadium is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium; and Taylor Nation, an official Taylor Swift account.

The Daily Dot reached out to @laurelslens via TikTok comment and Mercedes-Benz Stadium via email.