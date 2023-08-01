‘I’ve always had this fear’: Taylor Swift fan goes to the bathroom mid-concert. Venue worker stops her from returning to seat

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour has drawn many a fans since it kicked off in March, with attendees showing their preparation for the concert in over-the-top outfits and sharing their struggles with Ticketmaster.

As the tour works its way across the U.S. before going international, fans are also sharing their experiences—good and bad—with the large venues hosting the pop star and her fans.

One such fan, Audrey Atienza (@audreyatienza), shared her experience of being barred from re-entering the section where her seats were located at one of the Santa Clara, Ca. shows in a pair of viral TikTok videos. She says venue staff blocked her from re-entrance because she went to the bathroom without bringing her phone—which held a screenshot of her group’s tickets—with her.

In the clips, the poster explains that a member of staff at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was insisting that she was lying about having tickets and trying to get in, and that she was one of 21 people who had tried to do so that night.

“To the lady at the top of section 146 last night… there was no reason to yell at me and be SO rude,” the caption of her first video reads, showing herself in distress while asking her friend over the payphone to bring her tickets so she could re-enter. “But shoutout to the security guard and the guy at guest services for not being fazed by this state i was in.”

Her friends were eventually able to bring their tickets down to the guest services desk to get her back into the show, she said.

Multiple viewers said they had similar experiences with security while attending the Eras tour, with one commenter even writing that they had witnessed the stadium employee barring Atienza’s re-entrance.

“The security WAS SO RUDE to us in cinci,” one commenter wrote. “told us to get in the upper bowl and that he never wanted to see our faces again. I’m so sorry.”

“I was in this section last night and she was so mean,” another said. “I’m sorry you went through this.”

“They yelled at me too in santa clara !!” a third claimed. “my hands were completely full going up the stairs to 206.”