“Turns out perfect every time”: Man shows painter’s tip he learned to touch up paint

A man says he has a sure-fire way to touch up paint without leaving behind streaks. He learned the technique from an experienced painter years ago and has been putting it to use ever since.

Courvelle’s Construction and Renovations (@jcourvelle1) shared a demonstration of the “pro-tip” on TikTok on May 14, and it has since been viewed over 137,000 times.

The TikToker starts off the clip by explaining that he likes to pick up tips and tricks from experienced professionals when he’s on a construction or renovation site.

“Literally about 15, 20 years ago, I was asking a painter, … ‘What are you doing?’

‘Cause he was painting; he was touching up something. And he goes, ‘I’ll show you something,’” @jcourvelle1 recalls.

The TikToker says the painter proceeded to use the side of the brush in vertical strokes, creating thin, very visible lines.

“That ain’t gonna look right,” the TikToker says as he demonstrates. “When it dries, you’re gonna see streaks.”

So, the TikToker, continuing to reenact what he witnessed all those years ago, starts dabbing the brush where the streaks are visible.

“He would just dab the brush like this, blend it in, and when it dries, you don’t see streaks. And it looked just like the roller marks. It looks textured, just like the rest of all,” he says.

@jcourvelle1 claims this hack ensures the touch-up “turns out perfect every time.”

Viewers shared in the comments section that they are eager for their next touch up. “This is one of the most helpful painting tips I’ve come across,” one said.

Another wrote, “[You’ve] known this trick for 15 years and you wait till now to tell us.”

A handful of painters claimed that they’ve been using this hack for years—to much success. One painter who has been employing the technique for 25 years even gave named it: Texture dabbing.

“Yea it works great for small touch ups. I’ve used this technique multiple time this week,” a professional painter co-signed the trick.

“Old school painter taught me to fade out the edges… years later a handyman showed me the texture dab. I never looked back,” another said.

Other techniques

Using a small roller is another application technique to prevent streaks. First, go in as normal with a paintbrush, and then roll over the paint with a small, dry roller.

For larger touch-up spots, the Spruce recommends starting in the middle before working “your way out to the edges.” And if you are working with a smaller touch-up spot, you can use a small foam brush or the end of a small roller to dab paint onto the area.

