“I’ve come to my senses”: Woman sends her husband to Costco to pick up an LG fridge. He returns home with a Hisense

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing what she thought was her husband’s hilarious mistake during a Costco run, but some are saying it may have been a happy accident.

Elwad Osman (@elwaadosman) explained that she’d sent her husband to Costco to pick up an LG fridge she’d picked out online. She said she was sure it was an LG—the logo was clearly visible on the top right corner in the listing.

But when he came home and unboxed the appliance, it wasn’t an LG at all. It was a Hisense.

“I was putting the kids to bed when he brought it home and unboxed it,” Osman wrote in the caption, suggesting she was amused by the mix-up.

Still, the supposed mistake might’ve worked out for the best. Some commenters noted that Hisense fridges get solid reviews and can be more affordable for similar features.

As of Tuesday, Osman’s video showing off the fridge had racked up more than 2 million views.

What’s wrong with LG fridges?

Some experts have previously warned that LG fridges come with baggage.

The brand has a history of compressor failures, which led to lawsuits and widespread consumer complaints. Customers have also flagged long wait times and difficulties with LG’s repair services, often made worse by reported supply chain issues that delay replacement parts. to lawsuits and consumer dissatisfaction.

That said, not all LG refrigerators are problematic. The company has since redesigned its linear compressors, and many users now report solid reliability.

It’s also worth noting that online reviews tend to skew negative—people with bad experiences are more likely to speak up. So while frustration with LG support is real, the overall picture might not be as bleak as some social media threads suggest.

In fact, in 2024, Yale Applicance named LG Studio a top pick for reliable refrigerators. That came as a surprise even to them, given the brand’s reputation online.

“With a service rate of 7.4%, LG Studio is well below the industry average, making it a dependable choice,” they wrote, highlighting features like Wi-Fi, door-in-door storage, and dual ice makers.

Other LG models also ranked high on Yale’s list.

What happened to the content creator?

In a follow-up video, Osman said she decided to keep the fridge. While Costco was open to a return, she admitted she felt bad asking her husband to haul it back a second time.

“I’ve come to my senses, we’ve kept the fridge,” she said. “The internet testimonies have won.”

She also acknowledged how the mix-up happened: the two appliances were the same price and looked nearly identical.

To make matters worse, she said the LG logo was missing from the display model, making it even easier for her husband to confuse the two.

Viewers say the mix-up is a blessing

In the comments on Osman’s videos, many viewers suggested the mix-up was actually a stroke of luck, echoing broader online sentiment about LG fridges being unreliable.

“You should be thanking him,” one person wrote. “Avoid LG and Samsung refrigerators at all costs.”

“I had an LG fridge,” another added. “You dodged a bullet.”

“Girl, he got you the better one,” a third TikTok user said. “You DO NOT want the LG.”

While few critics specified exactly what their issues with LG were, plenty of Hisense users showed up to reassure Osman that she made the right call by keeping the fridge her husband accidentally brought home.

“Hisense fridge I’ve had for 4 years is still going strong,” one satisfied customer said.

A second TikTok user added, “Hisense is WAY better than LG. My parents had to return all their LG appliances. No problems with the Hisense replacements.”

And a third chimed in, “Hisense over LG any day!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Osman via TikTok comment and to LG through email.



