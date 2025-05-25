“The people at Enterprise was genuinely impressed”: Enterprise customer dents rental. She goes to AutoZone, Dollar Tree to avoid $500 fee

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the lengths she and her friends went to in order to fix a dent in an Enterprise Rent-A-Car rental car.

Featured Video

Kaliyah (@thatgyalsgallery) explained in a recent video that she had rented a car from the agency but ended up with a dented bumper after a minor mishap. Faced with the possibility of being charged, she said she needed a quick fix before returning the vehicle.

Armed with a $13 tool from AutoZone—and help from her friends—Kaliyah said they managed to pop the dent out themselves.

“The people at Enterprise were genuinely impressed,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “It was an ongoing joke, but I told them I wasn’t paying that fee!”

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, Kaliyah’s video had racked up more than 33,900 views.

Woman fixes Enterprise car dent… after hours

Kaliyah said she was desperate to return the rental in tip-top shape—because if she didn’t get the dent out, Enterprise would’ve charged her $500.

So, she headed to AutoZone and picked up a $13 dent puller. With that and a pot of hot water—which she poured over the dent—Kaliyah let the area dry before attaching the tool and giving it a few solid tugs.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t enough. So she enlisted more help—and bought a plunger from Dollar Tree.

“It’s almost out, y’all,” she said after grabbing her second item.

They repeated the process: pour hot water, apply the puller or plunger, and pull. Eventually, after a few hours and plenty of teamwork, the dent was out. Or, it was OK enough to pass the Enterprise test.

“We finally got it after a few [expletive] hours,” Kaliyah said.

Advertisement

Her friend added, “We put that work in, though. Call us if you need us.”

Is this legit?

Dent pullers can work well—but mostly on flat or shallow dents. Suction-style pullers create a vacuum to pop the dent out, while glue pullers and slide hammers can also help, though they’re better suited for simpler damage.

These tools aren’t ideal for angular, deep, or complex dents. Still, as Kaliyah showed, with the right technique and some patience, they can be surprisingly effective.

Advertisement

For more serious damage—or if you’re worried about making things worse—it’s best to call a professional. But in a pinch, a $13 dent puller might just be enough to pass the Enterprise inspection.

@thatgyalsgallery The people at enterprise was genuinely impressed with me getting that dent out 😂😂😂 it was a ongoing joke but I told them I wasn’t paying that fee! ♬ original sound – That Gyal💕⚡️

Viewers applaud the quick fix

Commenters who watched Kaliyah’s video said they were impressed she avoided a $500 fee with a $13 dent puller and a little creativity.

Advertisement

“I knew y’all could do it,” one woman said after watching Kaliyah’s nearly three-minute video detailing her car dilemma.

“Handle your business girl! $500 is a lot of monies these days,” another said.

“Glad you got it fixed,” a third TikTok user added.

“Come get this dent out my door,” a fourth commenter quipped.

Advertisement

Others, meanwhile, questioned why Kaliyah spent hours fixing the dent, chiming in with what they claimed were faster, easier solutions she could’ve tried instead.

“All you had to do was reach under the car and push where the bumper was pushed in and pushed it back out,” one viewer said. “Simple.”

“Push it from the back,” another suggested.

And some warned that Kaliyah might’ve been pushing her luck by posting the video to TikTok—joking that Enterprise could be watching and might not be as impressed if they saw how the dent really got handled.

Advertisement

“Hopefully they don’t see this at the dealership,” one commenter said.

“Why are y’all on live doing this if it’s a rental car! Somebody gonna tell on y’all,” a second commenter wrote.

“Enterprise watching this like 👀,” a third viewer quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaliyah via TikTok comment and to Enterprise through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.