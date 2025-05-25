“Toyota quoted me $650”: Auto shop quotes woman $500 to fix her car’s sun visor. Then she does it herself with a $50 Amazon part

Even though around 92% of American households own a car, that doesn’t mean they know a whole lot about them.

In fact, a substantial portion of car owners are uncomfortable with even the most basic car repairs. One 2018 study found that over half of respondents felt “intimidated” when dealing with a car mechanic—a fact that makes a little more sense once one learns that only around 40% of respondents could identify a car engine from an image.

However, while many car repairs seem complicated, there are actually a significant number of fixes that one can perform on their own with little or no assistance. For example, with a little bit of research, experts say that it’s pretty easy to replace your air filter or change your oil, and other parts of the car are relatively simple to swap out yourself.

Now, one user on TikTok is learning that firsthand after being quoted $500 for a car repair.

How did this car owner perform a $500 repair for just $50?

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok user Julia Lutz (@juleslutzz) shows off her car’s sun visor, which will not stay affixed to her car’s ceiling. To replace it, she says she was quoted $500 “because of parts.”

“I found a replacement on Amazon for $50,” she announces, showing off a car sun visor that looks similar to the one above her head. “About to watch probably like two TikToks, maybe a YouTube video—I’m going to replace this.”

After a little bit of finagling and a rewatch of a YouTube video on the topic, she’s able to get the previous sun visor removed. Then, after a little bit of effort, she attaches the new sun visor.

“Oh my God,” Lutz says. “Wait, who did that? Me? Oh my God!”

“That is so amazing,” she concludes. “$450 saved.”

How much does this repair really cost?

Seeing the $500 quote from the auto shop, one may wonder if that’s really the going rate for such a fix.

While the price of this fix can vary from car to car, it does seem like the disparity between the price of parts and the cost a repair shop charges is pretty severe.

For example, one user on Reddit said they were quoted $350 for a similar fix. Another said they were told that replacing the sun visors on their Subaru 2016 Crosstrek would cost $200. In many cases, replacements for these parts can be found online for a significantly reduced price.

Naturally, there can be some issues with performing repairs like these by oneself. In a follow-up video, Lutz reveals that the lights in her sun visor do not work. Still, she says she’s satisfied with the fix and plans on making other fixes herself, such as replacing her car’s cabin air filter.

“You’re literally a mechanic“

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Lutz’s repair and the fact that an auto shop almost charged her $500 to perform it.

“Like are these mechanics not embarrassed for overcharging like this? We need to start posting them so people know who to avoid,” wrote a user.

“$500 to snap something in place is insane!” exclaimed another.

“Toyota quoted me $650 to replace my window regulator. I watched a YouTube video, bought the part for $50 and replaced it myself,” stated a third. “It’s crazy because so many things are sooo easy to fix, yet they charge a ridiculous amount.”

“Girl math you have $450 extra dollars to spend on something else,” joked a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lutz via TikTok DM and comment.



