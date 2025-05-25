“Ask her. Ask her”: Shopper asks 2 Target employees for help. Then she sees an opportunity to set them up

A Target shopper went viral after she set up two employees better than any dating app ever could have.

Megan Million (@meganmillion100) is known to her 250,000 TikTok followers for her innocuous pranks. The Daily Dot previously reported on her antics after she made up an incredible story to get out of a Planet Fitness membership.

Allegedly, Megan told the worker that her entire family had suffered from food poisoning, which caused her father to lose his leg. The family, inexplicably, then had to move overseas to Singapore the next day. On top of everything, Megan told the employee that her sister had jumped off a cliff.

Somehow, the tactic worked. The employee canceled her membership and wished her a safe journey to Singapore.

This time, however, the TikToker decided to use her skills as a practical joker for the good of two Target employees.

TikToker sets up Target employees

“I’m out here doing God’s work,” she writes in the caption, while the text overlay explains what she’s about to do: “Setting up two random Target employees.”

The video begins with a male employee opening anti-theft glass for Megan. There is another female employee standing a few feet behind him.

As he opens the cabinet, Megan points to the woman behind him and asks, “Is that the girl you were calling cute earlier?”

“Me?” the employee asks, looking confused. His face then lights up as he begins to understand what Megan is trying to do.

“Wait, you should get her number,” the TikToker says. The employee tells Megan that he already has the number, so the TikToker goes on to say that he should ask her out.

When the Target employee seems reluctant, Megan asks the woman if she would say yes.

“He didn’t ask me yet,” she says.

Megan then asks the woman what her dream date would be. She says an amusement park.

“That sounds fun,” the male employee says.

Megan again insists that the man ask the woman out in front of her.

“Do you want to?” he says, turning to the female employee.

“She nodded her head YES,” the text overlay informs as the video ends with a clip of the Marvin Gaye song, “Let’s Get It On.”

Viewers root for love at Target

The viral video racked up over 11 million views. Viewers were highly amused, both by Megan’s antics and the sweet interaction between the two seemingly shy Target employees.

“He prolly been too shy and you saved him,” one person said.

“He said ‘I already have it’ and looked at you as if to say what do we do now,” another laughed.

“This is funny but also you might have change their whole relationship,” a viewer wrote.

“Imagine they got married n they explained this at the wedding that would be so funny,” a commenter imagined.

“It’s official you’re now Megan million matchmaker,” someone else quipped.

Even the official Target TikTok account chimed in, saying, “Love is an aisle away.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan Million and Target via email for further comment.

