‘Narcissists don’t track that’: Taylor Swift fan says Kanye is dropping his album to troll her birthday

After Kanye announced his newest album release, a Swiftie posted a viral video claiming he chose this week to get back at Taylor Swift.

Beth (@thatwildblondething) has reached over 2,000 views and 230 likes on her TikTok video as of Thursday. She frequently uses her platform with over 14,500 followers to post Swiftie-related content.

Beth posted her video Wednesday on Taylor Swift’s birthday. At the start of her video, she says, “Let’s talk about Taylor Swift’s birthday and Kanye West’s album.”

First, Beth says she is “not surprised” that Kanye decided to release his album during the week of Swift’s birthday.

“We all know it’s planned, right?” she adds.

Next, she mentions Kanye’s live performance the night before Swift’s birthday. “He’s trying to get back at her. We all see it,” she says, adding, “It’s not working.”

Beth explains how Swift was just awarded Time’s Person of the Year, and she claims this is Kanye’s way of feeling like he is “on top.”

Although, she adds, “It shows how delusional you are.”

Then, Beth says she saw another TikTok of a creator saying Swift should release her next album this Friday.

“My thing is, I don’t think she needs to release the album at all,” Beth says.

She says Swift is so popular that she doesn’t need to announce her Reputation album. “All she needs to do is announce ‘New Year’s Day’ as a single, and we will all go insane,” Beth adds.

Since there has already been so much press around Swift for the past year, Beth says anything Swift does will “overtake anything he releases.”

“She’s the most Googled person of the year,” she adds. “She could post a picture of her socks, and it would get more attention than his album would.”

Beth says another thing to keep in mind about Kanye is that he is “still super antisemitic and somehow a white supremacist.” She hopes nothing Kanye releases will do well and that he realizes if he releases anything with “negative lyrics about her, he’s gonna get canceled again.”

She adds that she doesn’t know if Kanye has even been “uncanceled.”

“Either way, it’s not gonna affect Taylor’s birthday. She has such a good tribe around her,” Beth says before ending her video.

Viewers in the comments section have mixed opinions on Beth’s theory.

“There is 100% chance it is completely random,” one comment says. “I DOUBT he knows when her birthday is, narcissists don’t track that.”

A second says, “I don’t think Kanye really cares if the Swiftie community listens to his album.”

Although another says, “Bet 1989 will still top his whole album this week!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Beth via TikTok direct message.