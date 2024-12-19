‘Don’t know if I should laugh or cry’: Woman regrets her tattoo. So why’s she issuing a warning after coming in for tattoo removal?

There are few commitments longer-term than a tattoo.

Featured Video

Inked into deep layers of the epidermis, tattoo ink can be a stubborn reminder of poor decisions or a joyful celebration of creativity—depending upon how you feel about the artwork.

Down the line, a change of heart about a very permanent tattoo can be a costly decision.

One TikToker has taken to the platform to warn viewers of the expense they might incur, should they choose to have their tattoos removed.

Advertisement

In a video that has drawn over 630,000 views on TikTok, beauty content creator Angela (@angelaxbeauty) warns that she has spent over $2,000 to have a small wrist tattoo removed by a location of Removery, a tattoo removal chain.

“If anyone needed a sign to not get a tattoo, let me be your sign,” she says in the video. “As many of you probably know, I am in the process of removing one of my tattoos. It’s this tattoo right here. It looks crazy because I just did a session.”

Angela notes that she’s already completed 10 removal sessions—and remnants of the stubborn tattoo still remain.

“I’ve done 10 sessions for this tattoo so far, and I don’t know if you can even tell, but it’s still there,” she says. “I’ve spent over $2,000. It’s been over two years, and it’ll probably take another two years if I’m lucky.”

Advertisement

The video is just one in a series the poster has created documenting her tattoo removal process.

How much would additional tattoo removal cost?

Interested in removing some other small tattoos, she says she inquired about removing two on her fingers—and was shocked by the dollar amount she was quoted.

“Well today, as I said, I had another session and just out of curiosity I asked them how much it would be to remove two finger tattoos,” she says. “This one, and this one. These are already like, half faded. Do you know what I was quoted? On sale, over $900. Normally it would be over $1,200. What?”

Advertisement

The price, she said, seemed mismatched with the amount of time that would actually be spent to remove the small tattoos.

“It would take all of 30 seconds to just zap, zap, zap,” she says. “Whenever I make a vlog going to get this one removed, everyone tells me I’m just getting scammed. I wasn’t sure if I should laugh or cry. This is a big chain, this isn’t like a mom and pop shop. You know, it is my fault for not thoroughly thinking through these tattoos. But $1,200?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Angela and Removery via email regarding the video.

What does Removery say about its pricing?

Removery, a national chain offering laser tattoo removal, offers pricing by session and in a total removal plan, according to the company’s website.

Advertisement

This means customers can choose whether they want to commit to a set amount broken down into monthly payments to totally remove their tattoo, or pay as they go.

In addition to traditional tattoos across the body, Removery offers the removal of cosmetic eyebrow tattooing and scalp micropigmentation, which is a type of tattoo that imitates hair follicles.

How much does tattoo removal generally cost?

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the cost to remove a tattoo in the U.S. using a laser averages about $700.

Advertisement

Based on the pricing examples provided by Removery on the company website, the total cost to remove an extra small tattoo less than one inch in size starts at $55 per month, paid over 24 months. This totals $1,320 over the cost of the program.

For individual customers with varying needs—whether the ink is lighter or the tattoo is particularly small—the actual cost might end up being very different.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers remarked upon the poster’s decision to remove tattoos, having known they were essentially permanent when she got them, suggesting it might be better to spend the money covering them with something she does like.

Advertisement

“Imagine the coverup you could have gotten for 2000 dollars,” one commenter wrote.

“It would be so much better to just cover up tattoos at that price,” another commenter wrote. “But im the type of person who if i end up hating it one day, it was obviously important enough for me at one point so ill own it.”

“Just get coverup instead of spending more money on getting it removed,” a commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Others shared their own experiences having tattoos removed, and what kind of price point was available.

“Omg, i did my sessions in Erbil, just like the tattoo size that’s on your wrist!” one commenter wrote. “It was 25$ for 1 session , i did like 5 sessions in 2 years and it was 80% faded !! Girl i’m sure you are getting scammed.”

“Babes after my first session I had many parts of the tattoo gone. maybe some bodies react differently but also I think some places are a scam,” another said. “And I pay 100$ per session.”

“I went to removery and am getting almost all my tattoos (I have a lot all over my body) removed for $3,000 with unlimited sessions until the ink is completely gone,” a further commenter wrote.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.