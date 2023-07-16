‘We’re out here doing the most’: Target worker says corporate now allows her to wear shorts

A Target worker revealed a new change in the company’s dress code. According to her, employees are now permitted to wear shorts.

The clip highlighting the innovation was created by TikToker Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae), who typically posts content about her job at Target.

This time, she unveiled an update in Target’s dress code. A green screen of Target’s new dress code is shown. Then, the content creator pointed to the “team colors” section. “Okay, besties, Target teams can now wear shorts that are mid-thigh or longer,” she shared with her 56,000 followers. “So, we’re out here, doing the most and I can wear shorts if their denim.”

In addition, according to Sondae, Target workers are now allowed to wear capris and skirts. However, all shorts, skirts, and capris must be “khaki or denim, clean, and free of rips, holes, or other damage,” according to the dress code.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email for more information.

The video accumulated over 44,000 views since arriving on the platform Friday, where other Target workers were thrilled about the new dress code.

“Thank goodnessss, the fos of my target is always soooo hot,” said one, who added with understatement, “The 100+ degree texas weather doesn’t help either.”

“Good bc them buildings are HOT,” a second commented.

“YES PLEASE,” another enthused. “The store is hot as it is but our fitting rooms being a rally point does NOT help.”

Furthermore, this new rule made workers from different stores envious.

“i’m jealous i work at lowe’s and they just made our dress code stricter,” one person said.

“i hope marshalls does this too,” a second stated.

Another remarked, regarding his those black pants ain’t cutting it,” a third remarked.

This new change was implemented on July 14, 2023, after the recent temperature increase, per an Insider article.

“The change comes on the heels of triple-digit heat waves in several areas of the US, and a week that saw several consecutive days of record-high global temperatures,” the article noted. “Certain workers are still excluded from the new rule: those who work in food service, like Starbucks, as well as property management and asset protection teams.”

Update, July 16, 5:01 p.m. CT: Sondae, who responded to the Daily Dot’s request for interview shared that she works at a Target located in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was informed of this the same day the rule was put in place through a friend.

“I was informed that we would know on July 12,” she told The Daily Dot via Instagram direct message. “My friend let me know to check on the 12th in the updated Target Handbook! (It’s public info so anyone can look it up as well).”

However, this doesn’t apply to Starbucks and Ulta Beauty stores inside Target.

“And yes it applies to me because I work in Beauty. It doesn’t apply to Starbucks and for Ulta I have heard it doesn’t as well,” she said.